Harvard Eye Associates Introduces a New Breakthrough Treatment for Dry Eye Disease

New Treatment for Chronic Dry Eye Disease is Now Available to Dry Eye Suffers in Southern California.

Harvard Eye Associates, a full service eye care center with locations in Laguna Hills and San Clemente, CA, just outside of Los Angeles, CA, has announced that it is the first in Orange County to introduce a revolutionary new treatment for patients who suffer from evaporative dry eye disease. Dry eye disease is one of the most common reason patients make a trip to see their eye doctor.

Dry eye disease is often caused from degeneration or deficiencies in the oil layer of the eyes tear film. These oily lipids help provide a protective layer, so that the eyes aqueous (water) layer do not evaporate away. Recently, Harvard Eye Associates has introduced a revolutionary new, in-office treatment called Lipiflow®, which can treat patients that may have meibomiam gland dysfunction caused from blocked oil glands. Once the glands are unblocked, the oily (lipid) layer may become restored, allowing for a healthy tear film. 86% of dry eye is caused by meibomiam gland disease.

Dry eye disease has many symptoms including dryness, soreness, grittiness, visual fluctuation, and burning. Dry Eye can cause severe issues with reading, driving, working on a computer, wearing contacts and being outdoors, especially on windy days.

Dry eye disease affects more than 100 million people throughout the world. This disease occurs in both aqueous and evaporative forms, with 65% of cases stemming from Evaporative Dry Eye. If not treated correctly, this can lead to more serious issues including cornea damage and other sight related issues. LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation fights Evaporative Dry Eye from the root of the problem by applying direct, controlled warmth and pressure to the inner eyelid and glands. Pulsations empty the affected glands of clogging oils, allowing for the eye's normal lipid flow to resume. The process is virtually pain free for patients and can usually be performed the same day as examination or through outpatient sessions. In a clinical study conducted by Tear Science, 79% of patients who underwent LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation reported improvement of their symptoms within four weeks of the start of treatment. As gland function and normal lipid flow began to resume, patients reported being less susceptible to dry eye symptoms, many claiming complete symptom relief. “Too often, dry eye is addressed by a quick treatment of the symptoms, ignoring the real underlying issue, and ultimately keeping the window to dry eyes open," says Dr. John A. Hovanesian of Harvard Eye Associates. “We now have a way to treat the source of the problem, creating effective vision relief and ultimately, better quality of life.”

ABOUT HARVARD EYE ASSOCIATES: The eye care professionals at Harvard Eye Associates have a combined experience of over 100 years and over 100,000 surgical procedures and are actively involved in teaching through their faculty positions at the UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute and the UC-Irvine Department of Ophthalmology. Each physician also regularly teaches technique to other physicians through courses at the annual meetings of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. As an approved US FDA Research Study Center, Harvard Eye Associates continues to conduct research on new lens implants, surgical devices, and medications before they are available to the general medical community. In their continuing effort to serve the global community, Harvard Eye Associates have performed surgical eye procedures on five continents.

