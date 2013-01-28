Natural Pet Supplies Store WholePetDirect.com Now Introduces The Pink Floral Raincoat By I See Spot Now Available

WholePetDirect.com an online pet supplier now has an answer for taking dogs out in the rain. They have added The Pink Floral Raincoat to their line of products.

Walking a dog is always a fun activity that both pets and owners are eager for. It provides valuable exercise to the dog and some sunshine to the pet owner. Dog walking can even provide an opportunity for socialization, as people may come across other pet owners who share the same love about dogs. All this, is delightful under the clear blue sky and hot sun. However, the case is different if the skies are open. Raining is the dog walk's biggest enemy and it turns a, otherwise, fun activity into something not to anticipate. The answer for the owner is an umbrella or a coat. What happens with the pet, though? It cannot endure the rain and the cold; it is downright cruel. The solution is a dog raincoat. Now, WholePetDirect.com has come to provide a fashionable raincoat for any dog. It is a high-quality offer that provides outstanding protection from the cold and rain, while making the little friend look stylish and trendy in a floral outfit. “We love the Pink Floral Raincoat. It is made of the highest quality materials making it a long lasting raincoat for any dog,” states Joe Alba WholePetDirect.com executive. Other vendors provide similar products, but no one can reach the quality and style of the, I See Spot constructed, raincoat provided by WholePetDirect.com.

In order to understand why this product is prone to be such a hit, all you have to do is to take a look at the characteristics. The Pink Floral Raincoat is made from oilcloth, which a durable material and provides water and wind resistance. It has fantastic floral graphics on the outside, which provide a funky but tasteful look to the coat. On the inside, the lining is pink polka dot lavished and features a softer cloth which gives that precious feeling of warmth to any little pal. Not only that, but the coat comes with a detachable hood, making it easy to take it off, if necessary. Moreover, the raincoat features a ring on the back, to accommodate a lead, for more comfort during the walk. It is the perfect solution for any small dog.

Raincoats are becoming very popular for a very good reason. They do the job well. There is nothing worse than looking a wet-soaked little dog walking down the street during a rainstorm and its owner perfectly dry under an umbrella. Buying a raincoat for any dog is good for his well-being and happiness. It is a good thing that dog raincoats are so fashionable because people are getting used to them. Dogs need them and owners realize that. If, however, you are able to incorporate some style into the coat, then is job well-done. These attributes were in mind when the Pink Floral Raincoat was manufactured. That is why it the best on the market.

In order to experience the true handiness of the Pink Floral Raincoat, and see your doggy being happy, go to WholePetDirect.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369507.htm