This Year's Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

The Federal Savings Banks suggests that first-time homebuyers financially prepare themselves before purchasing a home.

The Federal Savings Bank thinks those who are looking to go into the new year as the owner of a home should make sure they have all their ducks in a row before taking a serious step toward purchasing a home. RealtyPin.com's mortgage center recently released four tips for potential first-time homebuyers who are looking to secure a home loan.

One of the most commonly made mistakes by first-time buyers is considering home loans to be for everyone. The source reported that just because you're a first-time home buyer doesn't mean one of the home loans offered by the government or a private institution is right for you.

Potential homeowners should make sure that they compare other financial options that traditional buyers might consider, avoiding making a quick decision on a loan that could put them in a financial bind and affect their credit score in the long run. First-time homebuyer loans were created to help those with low- and moderate-income secure the home of the choice, but these loans could also be detrimental because of the conditions that they could tie the homeowner to. Only the applicant for the loan will be able to decide if the terms are acceptable for their specific situation.

Another thing potential homeowners should know is that their home might not qualify for the first-time buyer loan. Usually, homes have to cost less than a specific amount for an applicant to get the loan, which would rule out potential homeowners who are trying to secure a home in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the area they are searching.

RealtyPin also suggested that first-time buyers know some of the benefits that are specific to the types of loans available and that they might qualify even if they've owned a home before. To meet the criteria of qualifying for a first-time homebuyer loan when you've already owned a home before, the lender often considers if you've owned a home in the last three years.

Additional tips

Forbes recently gave tips to potential first-timers who are considering investing in the housing market, with the first tip being to decide if owning a home is best for them. Since owning a home can be expensive, renting might be a better option financially until you're able to save up more money or have more income to work with.

Another tip the source suggested was to consider other monthly costs to figure out if you could comfortably cover the cost of owning a home, which includes the mortgage, taxes, insurance and repairs.

