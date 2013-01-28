UNA College of Nursing Accepting Applications for HRSA Scholarships through March 1

Scholarships available to help disadvantaged students advance as nurses serving economically disadvantaged and vulnerable populations and communities.

The University of North Alabama College of Nursing and Allied Health is accepting applications for Project OPEN scholarships now through March 1. The scholarships will cover tuition and fees for disadvantaged students qualifying for the UNA nursing program in the 2013-14 academic year. Applicants should contact the Project OPEN office at 256-765-5228.

Project OPEN is funded through a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration to help disadvantaged students, particularly underrepresented minorities, advance as nursing professionals serving economically disadvantaged and vulnerable populations and communities.

The first 49 Project OPEN scholarships were awarded this semester, covering full tuition, fees, books and supplies for pre-nursing and nursing students. The scholarships cover up to nine credit hours for pre-nursing students and up to 15 credit hours for students in the nursing program.

The HRSA grant is being awarded over a four-year period, beginning in the fall 2012 semester. It will support about 67 scholarships for pre-nursing and nursing majors in its first year, and about 80 scholarships by year four.

For more information on Project OPEN, contact Dr. Tera Kirkman at 256-765-4382 or trkirkman(at)una(dot)edu, or Dr. Ernestine Davis at 256-765-4583 or ebdavis(at)una(dot)edu.

