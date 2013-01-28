Union Bank Hires Veteran Wealth Professionals to Expand Wealth Management Services in Central Coast

Union Bank has added to its team of wealth professionals to better serve the Central Coast region.

Union Bank, N.A., has added to its team of wealth markets professionals serving California's Central Coast by hiring Melissa Gough as regional director of The Private Bank and Roy Martinez, Christopher O'Connor, Todd Stornetta and Nancy Quackenbush as senior private bankers. The Private Bank provides comprehensive wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families and to professional services firms to help them build, sustain, and transfer wealth based on their unique priorities. Union Bank's acquisition of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust was finalized last December.

Based in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Monterey, the team will advise clients across the Central Coast Region providing wealth management solutions including wealth planning, investments, risk management, trust and estate services, and banking.

“We are pleased to have these strong, seasoned industry veterans join The Private Bank and bring their invaluable expertise in wealth management to our clients,” said Leo Hamill, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director for The Private Bank at Union Bank. Hamill most recently headed Santa Barbara Bank & Trust's wealth division. “We have a broad client base that will greatly benefit from the experience in wealth services that these bankers will bring.”

Melissa Gough joins Union Bank with more than 20 years of experience in the financial management industry, working with high-net worth clients. Previously, she served as executive director and regional manager at Morgan Stanley Private Bank. She also worked for First Republic Bank, serving as managing director of its private client group and held a variety of positions at Bank of America. Active in the community, Gough is involved with the University of California Santa Barbara's Giving Advisors Council, the Women's Fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Police Activities League, the United Boys and Girls Club, the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Society, the International Wine and Food Society, the La Cumbre Golf and Country Club, and the Santa Barbara council of the Native League of the United States. She earned a bachelor's degree in organizational psychology from UCSB and is working toward her master of business administration degree in organizational management at Golden Gate University.

Roy Martinez brings 30 years of experience in the banking industry to his new role. Most recently he served as a private client manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. He also held several positions at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Active in the community, Martinez is the board president of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County and led a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara YMCA Annual Support Campaign. He received a bachelor's degree in English from UCLA and completed courses at California Banking School and True North Leadership, Inc.

Christopher O'Connor joins Union Bank after serving more than 20 years at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, most recently as a senior vice president and senior relationship manager. Active in the community, O'Connor is a board member at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. He has also been involved with the American Heart Association and Carpentaria Rotary. O'Connor completed courses at Santa Barbara City College, Western Banking School, and Pacific Coast Banking School.

Todd Stornetta also joins Union Bank directly from Santa Barbara Bank & Trust where he served high net worth clients in the Monterey region since 2007. He is the current President and former Chief Financial Officer of the Old Monterey Foundation and is also actively involved with the Hospice Foundation. Stornetta was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula and holds a bachelor's degree in industrial technology and business administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Nancy Quackenbush joins Union Bank after serving as a vice president and wealth management banker at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Earlier she worked as a senior private banker at First National Bank. Quackenbush is a past board member at the Monterey History and Art Association and also volunteers at the Junior League of Monterey County, the United Way, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Washington Union Educational Foundation. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco.

About UnionBanCal Corporation & Union Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in San Francisco, UnionBanCal Corporation is a financial holding company with assets of $88.2 billion at September 30, 2012. Its primary subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full-service commercial bank providing an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. The bank operated 402 branches in California, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, and New York as well as two international offices, on September 30, 2012. UnionBanCal Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, one of the world's largest financial organizations. Visit http://www.unionbank.com for more information.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369309.htm