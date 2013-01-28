E-Commerce Company US Cargo Control Joins Web Sling & Tie Down Association

US Cargo Control.com, a distributor of tie downs and lifting slings, joins professional association; company leaders attend the group's annual meeting to learn more about its standards, products and services.

E-commerce company US Cargo Control has recently become a member of the national Web Sling & Tie Down Association (WSTDA), a non-profit organization that voluntarily publishes recommended standards, education and training materials, and warnings for businesses in the web sling and tie down industry.

US Cargo Control company leaders Tim Guenther, CEO, and Tim Sanders, VP Warehouse Operations, attended the association's annual fall meeting in Minneapolis, which included presentations on the standards development process for operating manuals, labels, and other warning products. Meetings of the WSTDA technical committees were also open to all members to attend.

Guenther says joining the WSTDA is a way to further ensure that latest safety standards are being upheld for US Cargo Control's web slings and tie down products such as ratchet straps and winch straps.

“The WSTDA is the gold standard when it comes to equipment testing, manufacturing procedures, and proper end use of web sling and tie down products,” said Guenther. “We're pleased to be a part of such a great organization that always has the best interests of both suppliers and customers in mind.”

The WSTDA includes 116 member organizations, including manufacturers and suppliers of synthetic web slings and tie downs, polyester round slings, synthetic webbing, fibers, thread and related companies throughout the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1973 as the Web Sling Association (WSA), serving the web sling industry only. The organization was redefined in 1988 to also include synthetic web tie downs, becoming the Web Sling & Tie Down Association.

Sanders said the role of the WSTDA is impressive in today's market: “The association provides incredibly valuable information such as user manuals, warning tags and labels, and safety reports. This base of knowledge in turn provides support for other organizations like the government's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.”

US Cargo Control has been selling ratchet straps, lifting slings and other tie down merchandise since the development of its flagship website, USCargoControl.com in 2005. The company also recently launched a new website selling custom industrial lifting slings, CoreSlings.com.

Guenther says he looks forward to integrating the knowledge that comes through the WSTDA. “Having information like WSTDA-recommended standards at our fingertips will help us better define and develop product offerings for both our US Cargo Control and Core Slings customers.”

