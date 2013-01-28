Off The Grid News Radio Interviews Naperville Smart Meter Victim Jennifer Stahl Less Than 24 Hours After She Is Released From Police Custody

Off The Grid News sits down with Jennifer Stahl just one day after she was arrested for peacefully protesting the installation of a smart meter on her own property. This interview marks the first ever Off The Grid News Radio special report.

Off The Grid News just released a first of its kind, special report radio show. Not even twenty-four hours after she was released from police custody, Jennifer Stahl sat down with Off The Grid News Radio to reveal her highly controversial story. Stahl peacefully protested against the city of Naperville placing a smart meter on her home. This was a peaceful protest that resulted in the cutting of a bicycle cable to allow city workers onto her property and Stahl in handcuffs.

According to an article published by the Chicago Tribune January 24, 2013, city officials believe that the smart grid “will make the electric system more reliable and efficient and reduce costs.” However, this implementation of smart meters is a very controversial topic. At the first notice of a possible smart meter installation, Stahl set out to advocate against the smart meter.

Stahl along with her friend, Malia "Kim" Bendis, and others formed an organization called the “Naperville Smart Meter Awareness Group.” On December 30, 2011 the Naperville Smart Meter Awareness Group (NSMA) filed a Complaint for Injunctive Relief against the City of Naperville in the United States District Court.

During the radio show, Stahl talks about the trials and tribulations that started before December of 2011. She specifically talks about the concerns that the NSMA have about the smart meters and why they are so adamant about not having these new meters installed. Stahl even goes into detail about the events that led up to her being escorted off of her own property in handcuffs after being cited for two ordinance violations — interfering with a police officer and preventing access to customer premises.

According to the Chicago Tribune, City Manager Doug Krieger had this to say about the events leading up to the arrest of Stahl and Bendis, “The previous installation attempts were met with some resistance and we wanted to ensure our employees' safety.” Tony Belha, co-host of Off The Grid News Radio posed the question, “Do you feel as though the city workers were in danger by being around you or was this just an attempt of the City of Naperville to flex their government muscle? This seems like an Orwell or ‘Big Brother' type situation if I have ever heard one.”

