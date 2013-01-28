Event Calendar Santa Fe —Indie Music Folksinger Eryn Bent Hits the Stage at the Zia Diner Jan. 30 - A SantaFe.com Featured Event

Zia Diner, a Santa Fe, NM, dining institution located at 326 S. Guadalupe St., delivers singer/songwriter indie folk music artist Eryn Bent to the stage, from 6 – 9 p.m. Wed. Jan. 30, 2013.

Santa Fe restaurant Zia Diner, a special place in town considered a landmark dining institution that specializes in down home cooking and comfort food, has been delivering great food to patrons since 1986. During 2012, Zia Diner spread its wings quite a bit and added weekly entertainment for the enjoyment of diners that included the Gypsy Jazz of Swing Soleil, a weekly Tuesday bluegrass music jam and the musical melody of local singer-songwriter Eryn Bent.

2013 is not only going to be the more of the same when it comes to entertainment at the Zia Diner, it's actually going to be better with Ms. Bent playing every other Wednesday for the foreseeable future starting with her second appearance in 2013 from 6 - 9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013. This event is featured on the SantaFe.com event calendar.

Singer/Songwriter Eryn Bent – Ms. Bent, an up and coming showcase artist and acoustic guitar-playing talent, has been playing and singing since a very young age. Lisa Carman, a Santa Fe, New Mexico singer, songwriter, producer and teacher, began teaching voice to Eryn at age 13, which really was the turning point when her talent, both nurtured and natural, began to shine through. Soon after her lessons started, Eryn was given a guitar and she found her love for songwriting.

Since that early time in her music career, Eryn has produced three independent original albums including the 10-track album “Bare” and the 11-track album “And Then Some,” with one more album in the works in collaboration with local music producer and accomplished musician Jono Manson. Eryn, based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, currently writes and performs music as a solo act at venues in and around Santa Fe and plays with a handful of local bands.

About Zia Diner:

The Zia Diner is a true Santa Fe icon, now celebrating 25 years as a part of this community. Serving upscale, down home comfort food, the Zia Diner serves updated renditions of diner classics – think Green Chile-Pinon Meatloaf – along with an eclectic menu of southwestern and international comfort food. This high-energy restaurant and bar prides itself on its professional and friendly service and exceptional food.

The Zia uses grass-fed, additive-free beef, free-range and additive-free chicken and eggs, and local, organic, fair-trade Agapao Coffee. Their bread the company serves is delivered daily from Fano Bakery in Albuquerque. All desserts including pies, cakes, cookies and pastries are baked from scratch in the Zia Diner kitchen.

