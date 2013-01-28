Red Rock Students Support Locks Of Love Program

The importance of sacrifice and service is encouraged through participation in the community and in every opportunity that presents itself for students of Red Rock Canyon School, a therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens, to give of themselves.

Students at Red Rock Canyon School have long benefited, in ways both direct and more abstract, from the acts of charity and service that school leadership believes is essential to their program. Red Rock Canyon School is a therapeutic boarding school and residential treatment center for troubled teens. Many of the students at Red Rock Canyon have had difficulty gaining a foothold in more traditional academic settings, and nearly all of the students at Red Rock Canyon School are working through behavioral, emotional or psychological issues.

The opportunity to perform acts of service is intrinsic to the lessons that the staff at Red Rock Canyon School imparts to students. The therapists at Red Rock Canyon School believe that community service, charity and acts of kindness reinforce the positive values that troubled teens must internalize in order to affect the changes the program seeks to help them manifest.

Locks of Love is a charity program that asks donors to cut their hair in order so that it can be made into wigs for children suffering from any disease which might necessitate the wearing of prosthetic hair pieces. Red Rock Canyon School students understand the concept that a child's needs are sometimes difficult to meet. Realizing that this small sacrifice that they can make, can bring a profound change to the lives of other kids is a life-affirming discovery.

Red Rock Canyon School believes that there is an empathy shortage in today's youth. The ability to understand another's experience is an essential foundational quality that helps to allow troubled teens to move past their issues and work well with others.

Red Rock Canyon School enjoys coming up with new ways to encourage its students to give back. The students at Red Rock Canyon School are genuinely improved and uplifted by their participation in these acts of service.

