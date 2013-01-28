Da Vinci Robot Complications: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Weighs in On Second Negative Report for Da Vinci Surgical System

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating da Vinci robot lawsuits on behalf of individuals who suffered organ perforations, lacerations, blood vessel tears, surgical burns and death, allegedly due to the da Vinci Surgical System.

Da Vinci robot complications continue to be investigated by Bernstein Liebhard LLP. According to Streetinsider.com, Citron Research released the second half of negative report on the Da Vinci Surgical System on January 17, 2013.* In an earlier posting, Streetinsider.com reported that the first part of the Citron analysis detailed nine da Vinci robot lawsuits filed in various federal courts alleging the da Vinci robot caused patients to suffer life-threating injuries, with plaintiffs claiming that Intuitive Surgical failed to disclose accurately the risks associated with use of the device. The first part of the analysis also pointed out that Intuitive has faced peer criticism over the robot, including recent studies that highlight the gap between its marketing materials' claims and full scientific disclosure of the true risks and differentials in medical outcomes, the second Streetinsider.com report said.**

“The da Vinci robot complications cited in lawsuits are disturbing, and echo many of the injuries that clients have contacted us about,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is currently offering free legal evaluations to individuals who suffered serious complications allegedly as a result of Da Vinci robot procedures.

Da Vinci Robot Complications

The Da Vinci Surgery System has been on the market since 2000, and is used in a wide range of laparoscopic surgeries, including hysterectomies, gall bladder removal, prostate removal, heart surgeries, and thyroid procedures. The device allows a surgeon to view a virtual reality representation of a patient's internal organs, and perform surgery via the manipulation of hand and foot controls that remotely maneuver the machine's four metal arms.

Last year, a Seattle Times investigation revealed that critics of the da Vinci robot have raised concerns that the technology is being overused, without any evidence that it provides patients with additional benefits over traditional laparoscopy. The report also noted that a growing number of critics allege patients sustained severe injuries, including surgical burns and organ damage, in procedures involving the device.***

Patients who suffered surgical burns, organ damage, or other serious injuries allegedly due to the da Vinci Surgical System may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more. A wealth of information regarding da Vinci robot complications is available at Bernstein Liebhard LLP's da Vinci surgery lawsuit website. For additional information, contact a lawyer at Bernstein Liebhard LLP today by calling (877) 779-1414.

