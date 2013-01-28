Cheap Rebuilt Engines for Sale Now Added Online at RemanufacturedEnginesforSale.com

Cheap rebuilt engines for sale are now added at http://www.remanufacturedenginesforsale.com/rebuilt/cheap-rebuilt-engines-sale online. These lower priced units represent the Ford, Chevy, Dodge and import series of motors that are custom built for vehicle owners and engine installation companies.

Automotive dealerships, mechanics, warranty centers and vehicle owners now have access to a wider selection of lower priced replacement motors online. The RemanufacturedEnginesforSale.com company is now including cheap rebuilt engines for sale among its existing inventory online. This is providing a new opportunity for Ford, Chevy, Dodge and import vehicle owners to find a suitable engine for less than the MSRP price. More information can be obtained by going to http://remanufacturedenginesforsale.com.

A replacement motor is typically offered in new, used or rebuilt editions. The low price point and high mileage trade off for a used unit is one that some vehicle owners make. The need to find a different motor at the lowest possible price is a reality for many car, truck and SUV owners. The high price of purchasing a new motor is one that can prevent some people from affording a new installation. The new line of lower priced motors now sold is expected to provide the alternative options that many buyers hope to find through online sellers.

Inventory expansions have taken place at the RemanufacturedEnginesforSale.com company since the start of the 2012 year. Customer requests have been taken for some of the hardest to find motors and these are among the ones that are now built by in-house mechanics. The closeouts, termination and elimination of some automotive brands has added more compilations to the replacement engines industry. Through innovations and upgrades, this company has developed a new series of testing that is proven to assure customers of each finished product.

The use of dyno testing equipment is one example of how this company is raising its quality standards. These new testing measures are used to help provide OEM measurements and calibration to a rebuilt motor. More than one test is now performed on the company inventory to make sure that all foreign and domestic standards are met during the rebuilding process. Engines like the Ford Triton were one of the first to undergo this new testing.

This engine series was added in the fall of last year and is now one of the most requested in stock. The news announcement for the company addition of this motor can be read online at http://www.prweb.com/releases/remanufactured-ford/engines-triton-company/prweb10035821.htm.

About Remanufactured Engines for Sale

The Remanufactured Engines for Sale company started selling on the Internet to the trade industry in 2009. Years of development and upgrades have helped to make the company website one of the most trafficked sources for replacement motors. The constant additions of new and hard to find editions is one strategy now used by this company to provide more choices for replacements. The Remanufactured Engines for Sale company is now one of few in the secondary market parts industry that attaches 3-year warranties with each completed engines. These strategies along with lower pricing have helped position this company as an industry leader.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcheap-rebuilt-engines/rebuilt-motors/prweb10365423.htm