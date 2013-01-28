A Fresh Approach to Food Safety Initiatives at Dole

Global Food Safety Resource is pleased to sponsor an informative webinar with SafetyChain Software on February 28, 2013 – showcasing how Dole Fresh Vegetables is leveraging innovative technologies to take FSQA to the next level and preparing for FSMA.

Upcoming Webinar Highlights How Dole Fresh Vegetables is Leveraging Innovative Technologies to Take Food Safety Initiatives to the Next Level and Prepare for FSMA

Webinar Sponsored by Global Food Safety Resource Inc., hosted by SafetyChain Software Inc.

Date: February 28, 2013; 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm EST; 9:00 am PST

Global Food Safety Resource is pleased to sponsor an informative webinar with SafetyChain Software Inc. on February 28, 2013 – showcasing how Dole Fresh Vegetables is leveraging innovative technologies to take FSQA to the next level and preparing for FSMA.

Featuring guest speaker, Nye Hardy, Food Safety Manager at Dole Fresh Vegetables, this webinar is complimentary; webinar highlights and information regarding the speaker and sponsors as follows.

Webinar Description:

At Dole Fresh Vegetables, food safety & quality assurance (FSQA) is front-of-mind all day, every day. That's why the leading producer of fresh fruits and vegetables made the decision to leverage food safety chain management technology innovations to take a fresh, pro-active and prevention-focused approach to its food safety programs. In this informative 60-minute webcast, Dole Fresh Vegetable's Food Safety Manager Nye Hardy will share her team's initiatives to:



Proactively ensure supplier compliance in the field – pre-harvest, during harvest and post-harvest – for Food Safety specifications, policies and Standard Operating Procedures

Conduct immediate Food Safety assessments from data sent via mobile devices – with realtime alerts when corrective actions are required

Respond to regulatory, non-regulatory and customer audits “on demand”

Have realtime traceability access to the electronic Food Safety “paper chain” for mock and potential recalls

Nye will also share her experiences with:

Promoting technology adoption in the field

Gaining project buy-in

Results, success, lessons learned and future phases

FDA and FSMA

And, Nye will take your questions “live!”

About the Speaker

Nye Joell Hardy is the Senior Food Safety Manager at Dole Fresh Vegetables and is responsible for the company's field food safety programs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and South America. She has been with Dole for six years, and prior to that worked as a safety consultant and a government biologist. She has a BA in Biology from U.C. Santa Cruz and is completing a Masters of Food Safety at Michigan State. She also is a published science fiction author.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software specializes in realtime safety and quality compliance management for providers of consumable goods. SafetyChain Software's SafetyChain for Food™ helps the food and beverage industry manage safety and quality compliance in realtime – preventing non-compliant ingredients, raw materials and finished product from coming in or going out. With SafetyChain for Food's affordable solution modules – for Supplier Compliance & Management, Safety & Quality Data Reporting, HACCP/GFSI Compliance and Customer & Finished Product Compliance – food growers, producers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, food services and importers save time, save money and create efficiencies that contribute to the bottom line. SafetyChain for Food is a global, Software-as-a-Service solution, designed for fast deployment and even faster ROI. http://www.safetychain.com

About GFSR

Global Food Safety Resource Centre Inc. (GFSR) is an online information hub based in Newmarket, Ontario, that delivers trusted solutions and expertise to food businesses involved in global supply chains. GFSR promotes best practices in food safety across all sectors of the food industry from farm to fork. Our mission is to ensure a safer food supply. Please join us by visiting and subscribing to http://www.globalfoodsafetyresource.com.

