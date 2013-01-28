Author Karen V. Kitt Releases New Book Crisis in America: Families in Need, Urges Advocates to Embrace Faith-Filled Advocacy

Educator and Christian Gives Practical, Therapeutic Advice for the Future of America's Children

“America's children – of all backgrounds, of all ages – are in need of advocates,” writes Karen V. Kitt, author of “Crisis in America: Families in Need” (published by AuthorHouse). This unique workshop, prayer, praise and worship book is designed to celebrate and demonstrate the tenets Kitt feels are most important to the advocacy of children.

“Children are in need of Godly, Spirit-led individuals who will speak the Word of God over their lives, work hard on their behalf and pray,” writes Kitt, whose passion for child advocacy – encompassing both problems and solutions – is based on her own experiences as a committed Christian, a middle school teacher, a mother and an African American.

“Crisis in America” reflects Kitt's 18-year journey through education reform, changes in classroom instructional methods, student interaction and observations, educational research, student and family conferences, personal family and relational challenges, and intense prayer and Bible study.

She invites readers to reexamine their histories, establish priorities, seek God's plan for their lives, and step into their purposes – all with an eye on creating a better future for their children.

“Crisis in America” is presented in a self-help voice that is scholarly yet informal, with advice that is practical and therapeutic. It is suitable for individual, family and small or large group study.

About the Author

Karen V. Kitt is a graduate of John Carroll University and the College of Wooster with degrees in psychology and elementary education. “Crisis in America” is her first book. She is inspired daily by a quote from Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.” For more information, visit http://www.karenkittministriesintl.com.

