Port of Kalama Welcomes New Employees Anika Basom and Craig Thelen

Document management and facilities maintenance jobs go to local professionals.

The Port of Kalama welcomes two new employees this month, Anika Basom and Craig Thelen. Basom joins the Port as Executive Assistant for Records and Document Management. Basom will reorganize and update hardcopy and electronic archives. She comes to the Port from JFC Architects in Longview. A long-time Washingtonian, Basom graduated from the Marylhurst University with a BA in Interior Design.

Craig Thelen comes to the port as Field Maintenance Technician. His duties include maintaining facilities in the Port industrial and recreational areas. Thelen brings a wealth of experience and expertise operating heavy equipment and will employ those skills on upcoming construction and maintenance projects. Thelen, a Kalama resident, has an extensive background in construction and facilities maintenance.

About Port of Kalama – Where rail and water meet:

The Port of Kalama is located in Southwest Washington on the Columbia River and immediately off of Interstate Highway 5. The port exists to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs and to enhance public recreational opportunities. Port of Kalama's industrial area includes five miles of riverfront property adjacent to the 43' federally-maintained deep draft navigation channel of the Columbia River. The Port is served by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads. There are over 20 industries located at the Port of Kalama, employing over 830 people. Port of Kalama offers all the superior facilities businesses need to thrive, and an unsurpassed quality of life. The port offers shovel ready sites, a new Industrial Park, state of the art Marine Terminals and transportation accessibility to rail and highway all just a 30 minute drive to the Portland International Airport. Port of Kalama also offers high-bandwidth communications, with dual access fiber-optic service to Seattle and Portland. Properties currently available at the port for businesses wishing to expand and thrive: http://www.showcase.com/lnewman@portofkalama.com Visit http://portofkalama.com/industrial_property.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369522.htm