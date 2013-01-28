Award-Winning Digital Learning Solution Wowzers® Showcases Mobile Version, Added Content and Features at FETC 2013

Game-based math instruction for 3rd-8th grades now supported by Android and iOS platforms

Online learning developer Wowzers® will showcase its mobile version, and added content and features at booth #1412 during FETC 2013, in Orlando, Fla. The company recently released its mobile version of the award-winning flagship program, along with expanded features and curriculum, for a more robust learning experience.

Featuring a full classroom management system, a complete third through fifth-grade Common Core curriculum, as well as a supplemental sixth through eighth-grade curriculum, the latest version of Wowzers is now supported on any mobile device, including iOS and Android platforms. Designed to support schools and school districts as they adopt personalized and blended learning environments, Wowzers delivers engaging, game-based math content to students, while allowing teachers to provide more individualized attention based on each student's needs.

“Wowzers was built on the theory that engaged students are interested students – and this new version is even more intuitive, making learning even that much more engaging,” said Wowzers' CEO Reed Howard.

“Educators and students will find this updated version of Wowzers to be a powerful addition to their classrooms.”

Mobile Learning with Wowzers

Recent studies have shown that students are more motivated when using mobile devices as learning tools, and that using a mobile device increases the quality of students' work. The introduction of the Wowzers mobile platform offers anytime, anywhere access to Wowzers lessons, for a more consistent studying experience that keeps students engaged and learning both in and outside of the classroom.

“Students absorb information in different ways and at varying speeds, and mobile learning is ideal to help each student learn at his or her own pace,” added Howard. “We're thrilled to launch the new version of Wowzers, with expanded curriculum and a mobile platform, to help every student excel. Anytime learning is the future.”

More New Features

Central to the new version of Wowzers are more intuitive learning features to make instruction even more personalized for students. The new program provides students a continuously adaptive learning system, which constantly assesses students' responses in order to individualize the student's learning plan in real time, with features including:



Artificial intelligence that enables students to receive a “nudge” if they need a hint – Wowzers understands why students are having trouble understanding concepts and gives targeted hints or “nudges.”

A whiteboard remediation lesson to provide a deeper level of remediation when nudges don't provide the appropriate depth.

The ability to adjust questions based on a student's performance. If a student gets a question wrong, it will offer easier questions and more of them; if he or she answers correctly, they're offered fewer, more difficult questions.

Wowzers recognizes if a student needs additional help, and if so, will prescribe a whole new set of learning objects.

Benefits for Educators

Wowzers offers several new features for educators, including the ability for teachers to create customized “playlists,” allowing teachers the unprecedented ability to customize the learning experience for students. Using keywords or standards, educators can dictate the order in which students progress through the complete Wowzers curriculum, allowing students to work at their own pace while focusing on priorities chosen by the educator. Additionally, Wowzers now offers reports based on proficiency in a specific standard, reporting on student usage and an easy-to-use Wizard feature, which allows educators to choose the adaptive and assessment features that best fit the needs of their classroom.

Available now, Wowzers provides a cost-effective solution for school or district administrators. At about $25 per student or $7,000 per school, Wowzers provides 33 weeks of hosted content and unlimited access for students and teachers.

About Wowzers®

Founded in 2010, Wowzers is an adaptive online learning platform where story-driven games and activities replace assessments, manipulatives and textbooks. The Wowzers program, which includes math Common Core curriculum for 3rd-5th grade and supplemental curriculum for 6th-8th grade, is built on a powerful, cloud-based platform that adapts to the learning style of each student for a truly personalized and effective learning experience anywhere there is an internet-connected device.

Wowzers has been recognized with the CODiE Award for Best K-12 Solution and Best Classroom Management System from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries. The program was also selected as one of District Administration magazine's top 100 products of 2013. For more information on Wowzers, visit http://www.wowzers.com, find us on Facebook or reach out via Twitter at @Wowzers.

