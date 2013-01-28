Williams Mullen Attorney Naila Townes Ahmed Receives YWCA Outstanding Women Award

Williams Mullen is proud to announce that attorney and partner Naila Townes Ahmed is a recipient of the 2013 Outstanding Women Award from the Richmond YWCA, recognizing her work to empower women in the community.

Williams Mullen is proud to announce that attorney and partner Naila Townes Ahmed is a recipient of the 2013 Outstanding Women Award from the Richmond YWCA, recognizing her work to empower women in the community.

Naila has been with the firm for nearly 20 years and is a Partner in the Corporate section. In her role as the Director of Talent Management at Williams Mullen, Naila oversees the firm's training, diversity and legal recruiting and has helped the firm make great strides in all three efforts. In 2003, she co-founded the firm's diversity initiative, and, with her leadership, the firm has added three women and one minority to the Williams Mullen Board of Directors. Among new recruits, the faces have become more diverse as well, with more women and minorities being recruited to join the firm.

“I'm truly humbled by this award,” Naila said. “I believe that the inclusion of diverse persons, including minorities and women, at every level of society helps to make us a stronger community.”

Outside of the firm, Naila has also been active in efforts to empower women. For two years, Naila served as Counsel to Make Women Count PAC, an organization that was focused on helping women run for and win elections throughout the Commonwealth. She also was named as the first woman to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Business League, a position she held for two years. During her tenure at the MBL, she was focused on eliminating the exclusionary practices with respect to minority- and female-owned businesses and boosting their profiles.

“I can think of no one more deserving than Naila to be given this recognition,” said Tom Frantz, president and CEO of William Mullen. “She has been exemplary in serving Greater Richmond and our clients. She helps businesses today, including our legal industry, to understand the importance of a diverse workforce throughout all levels of the organization to better serve clients or customers and be successful.”

The YWCA has hosted the Outstanding Women Awards for the past three decades, giving recognition to women in Greater Richmond who have made significant contributions to the community through their exceptional leadership qualities, as well as for excellence, achievements, and dedication in their careers and society.

