Possible Funding Cuts Could Force Doctors to Leave Medicare Program in 2013 - NAELA Members Can Offer Advice on Planning for Health Care

Discussion of Medicare Cuts Cause Uncertainty for Future of Older Americans and People with Disabilities

Congress and the Obama administration continue to discuss the budget deficit, and cuts to Medicare are a part of the discussion. The Medicare sustainable growth rate (SGR) is a method the U.S. government uses to control spending on physician services by reducing the amount Medicare pays in order to reach target expenditures. The so-called “doc fix” has been used by Congress in the past to suspend or adjust these cuts. Now, one in five physicians are restricting the number of Medicare patients in their practice and one in three primary care doctors are restricting Medicare patients because of the ongoing threat of future payment cuts, according to a 2010 American Medical Association (AMA) survey.

Health care is one facet of planning for the future for older Americans. Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys are well qualified to help you plan for legal, financial, medical, and health care matters. Long-term care choices, decision-making in the event of incapacity, guardianships, and conservatorships are a few areas where an Elder Law attorney goes beyond traditional estate planning.

“Uncertainty about Medicare changes is unsettling. NAELA is working with Congress to preserve Medicare for current and future older Americans and persons with disabilities. NAELA members can help their clients receive health care now and in the future,” said NAELA President Gregory S. French, CELA, CAP.

