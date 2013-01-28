Cooper Square Realty Chosen to Manage William Beaver House

Financial District Luxury Condominium Famed for Outstanding Amenities

Cooper Square Realty, the New York subsidiary of FirstService Residential Management, has been selected to manage William Beaver House, a 320 unit luxury condominium located in Manhattan's Financial District.

The 47-story building at 15 William Street is famed for its collection of amenities which include a hotel-style lobby lounge, penthouse sky lounge and roof deck, fitness center, yoga/Pilates studio, indoor lap pool, basketball and handball courts, valet parking and concierge services by Abigail Michaels Concierge.

“The building's outstanding layouts and Andre Balazs-designed amenities will be complemented by professionally trained staff that are dedicated to every detail,” says Marc Kotler, Vice President, Cooper Square Realty, who will oversee the property. “By providing excellent service to residents, we will help ensure that living at William Beaver House is as amazing an experience as enjoying its spectacular views.”

Cooper Square Realty has decades of experience meeting the distinctive needs of high-profile luxury high rise properties. The company manages more than 500 condominiums, cooperatives and rental properties throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

“As a result of our vast experience in the New York market, Cooper Square Realty is able to offer a variety of unique programs that build value for our clients – above and beyond ordinary property management,” says David Kuperberg, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Square Realty.

As part of its commitment to service excellence and unparalleled among management companies, Cooper Square Realty staff is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to address residents' inquiries. The company's depth of services includes online sale and lease applications, complimentary move-in services orchestrated by Abigail Michaels Concierge, energy purchasing programs that produce significant savings on electricity and gas, reserve fund investment programs, and an insurance program that provides the best coverage at the lowest cost to clients.

About Cooper Square Realty

Cooper Square Realty is the premier residential property management company in New York City and also offers project management and energy management services. Cooper Square's portfolio comprises upwards of 500 condominiums, cooperatives, and rental properties with an aggregate value of over $6 billion. The company manages more than 70,000 residences that are home to more than 200,000 people. These include distinctive lifestyle properties such as The Plaza Residences, luxury residential towers such as New York by Gehry, new developments, prewar landmark buildings, and apartment complexes. Further information is available at http://www.coopersquare.com.

Cooper Square Realty is a subsidiary of FirstService Residential Management (FSR). FSR is the largest manager of residential communities in North America, overseeing more than 5,600 properties and over 1.3 million residential units.

