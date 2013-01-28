Trinity Lifestyles Management Announces New Community, Dogwood Forest of Acworth

Trinity Lifestyles Management is known for its unique, holistic and science-based approach to giving seniors the very best assisted living experience. Now the organization is announcing Dogwood Forest of Acworth.

Trinity Lifestyles Management is expanding into Acworth on the newest in its Dogwood Forest group of communities for seniors. The community will offer assisted living residences as well as a wide range of programs to enrich residents' lives. Trinity is known for its holistic approach to senior well-being.

Solomon Senior Living Holdings and owner of Trinity Lifestyle Management, LLC will begin progress on the project. The Solomon will develop four acres of land next door for a mixed use development, which may include independent living.

The new community will provide new Trinity job opportunities along with expanding the brand identity as the leading provider of assisted living and memory impairment in the Atlanta Market. Dogwood Forest of Acworth will feature a state of the art design mixing living, working and social facilities.

Dogwood Forest of Acworth is aimed at seniors who may need additional care but still want to enjoy life, socializing and meaningful activities. It will feature two bistros, winding garden paths, and dedicated memory care facilities.

“We've learned a lot about how to help seniors be happy and healthy and we've set a new standard for senior care,” Al Holbrook, Trinity's chairman, said. “We're creating this community from the ground up using all of our knowledge to give residents the best quality of life.”

Part of the community will consist of two memory care neighborhoods where residents with various stages of Alzheimer's disease will receive the special attention and treatment that they need. This will include 22 suites for residents with the early stages of Alzheimer's and 24 units where more specialized memory care is offered.

“As with all of our communities, our focus is on a balanced approach using the environment, the lifestyle, and programs and social events to have the strongest positive impact on each senior living there,” Holbrook said.

The plans for Dogwood Forest of Acworth feature suites for 93 senior residents. It's expected to open by early 2014.

About Trinity:

Trinity Lifestyles Management is a family-owned business with a mission of giving Georgia's seniors a lifestyle of personal wellness and balances mental, physical and emotional health. They are proud to begin construction of Dogwood Forest of Acworth. The organization can be contacted at (678) 566-0034.

