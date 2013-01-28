Provider of Hearing Aids in Lake Charles LA, Hearing Center of Lake Charles, Inc., Now Offers Tips on Checking A Child's Hearing

Hearing Center of Lake Charles, Inc. offers tips on helping children overcome their hearing problems.

The top provider of hearing aids in Lake Charles LA, Hearing Center of Lake Charles, Inc., now offers its clients tips for checking a child's hearing on its website. The staff at Hearing Center of Lake Charles, Inc. knows that the health of a child is most important for any parent. A few signs to look for in children (toddlers or older) include sitting close to the television with the sound turned up, having difficulty in school, or not responding to someone that is talking without being face to face.

Hearing loss at any age is an emotional issue. It can rob a person of a sense that adds so much to the richness of life. In children, the loss is especially heartbreaking. It impacts not only the sound experience of a life yet to be lived to the fullest, but also creates a barrier to a child's number one job: learning. Fortunately, many causes of hearing loss are treatable, and it is often possible to return the sounds of childhood to a young life.

Dr. Nileshwar has been a practicing audiologist in Lake Charles for over 29 years. He has been with The Hearing Center of Lake Charles since its inception in 1987. He received his Bachelor's degree in Audiology and Speech Therapy from the University of Bombay, India, his Master's degree in Audiology from Western Michigan University, and his Doctor of Audiology degree (Au.D.) from Arizona School of Health Sciences of A.T. Still University. Dr. Nileshwar holds the Certificate of Clinical Competence in Audiology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology. He specializes in hearing rehabilitation, including the fitting of both conventional and advanced digital hearing devices. He has expertise in diagnostic audiology, including the evaluation and management of disorders of hearing and balance.

The Hearing Center of Lake Charles, Inc. has provided hearing aids in Lake Charles, LA and its surrounding communities for several years. The company offers a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing aid screening, evaluations, hearing aids sales and rehabilitative and preventative counseling. The staff is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest improvements in technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to the patients.

