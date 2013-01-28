Cheap Transmissions for Sale Program Now Extended at Got Transmissions

Cheap transmissions for sale program is now extended at the gottransmissions.com website. This new program was first integrated last summer for all brands in stock and the sales success of this program has helped it to continue through the 2013 year.

The automotive transmission is just as important in vehicles as a gasoline or diesel engine. The proper gearing helps provide smooth transportation at varying levels of speed. The GotTransmissions.com company sells preowned units from its online resource and is now extending one of its most successful programs. The cheap transmissions for sale program is now extended through 2013 based on the success of the original program launched last year. More information about the prices offered online can be found at http://www.gottransmissions.com/blog/used-transmissions-2/cheap-transmissions-sale.

All domestic and foreign automakers have specific technologies that are used in vehicle creation. This includes the engine, gearboxes, digital controls and others that help to make each brand stand out in the auto industry. The transmission can be offered in manual, automatic and overdrive versions. These differences in technologies can complicate the search process online. The preowned units that are sold online and now extended through the discount program include all makes and models of vehicles aged from 1990 and higher.

Warranty protection is one element that is typically missing with the sale of preowned auto parts. Some sellers provide small periods of protection and others refuse to include coverage. One effort that has been created by the GotTransmissions.com company to help eliminate warranty issues is the extension of its base coverage program. Most of the in stock gearboxes now include a 2-year protection cycle.

This new extension is applicable to the classic and current lineup. The OEM parts are covered through this protection to help owners of vehicles and companies purchasing to make a safe installation.

The Ford F-Series brand remains popular for commercial and for personal use. These pickup trucks include different transmissions to work with the different motors that are used. These editions were added to the company inventory to mark the start of this new year to provide a foundation for buyers online.

The warranties and freight programs that apply to the existing stock also apply to the F-Series units. The news announcement for the addition of these versions can be found at http://www.sfgate.com/business/prweb/article/Ford-F-Series-Transmissions-Now-for-Sale-at-4155069.php.

About Got Transmissions

The Got Transmissions company started offering its transmission inventory online in 2007. Annual sales increases have been part of this company since that period in time and expansions have helped to grow company operations. The quality of the units that are sold is now backed by 24-month warranties. This measure and a no cost freight policy have helped to expand the distribution options to more buyers in the U.S. The Got Transmissions company updates its units in stock on a daily basis and the entire inventory is rotated accordingly. Through pre-shipment testing and evaluations, all domestic and foreign units sold are guaranteed to perform as expected.

