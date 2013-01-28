AllCar Rent a Car Discounts Rental Rates in Response to New York City School Bus Strike

Parents and school operators can take advantage of deep discounts on hourly car rentals for as long as the strike lasts.

AllCar Rent-A-Car responded to this month's New York City school bus strike by offering parents and school operators throughout the city's five boroughs discounted rates on their fleet of compact, mid-size, and full-size rental vehicles. Car rental rates have been lowered to $19.99 for a 4 -hour rental period in order to allow parents time to safely get their children to and from school. What's more, AllCar Rent-A-Car has lowered the deposit requirements for these short-term rentals to $150 while the strike is in place.

The strike, which is the first of its kind in three decades, began this morning, leaving over 150,000 school-aged children without their usual method of transportation to and from schools in the New York City Public School system. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, 4,700 bus routes out of approximately 7,700 total routes, were cancelled, this according to the Education Department. This included the cancellation of more than 60 percent of special-needs specific routes, a decision that left roughly 54,000 high-risk children without proper transportation. http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/union-nyc-school-bus-strike-starting-wednesday-18214263

Parents and school operators can also rely on Carpingo, AllCar's carshare affiliate, for an affordable, fuel-efficient transportation alternative throughout the strike. Carpingo vehicles are located in parking garages and neighborhood lots throughout Brooklyn. Carpingo rentals are available for as low as $7.00 an hour with gas and insurance included.

With rental offices located throughout New York City, AllCar is prepared to assist beleaguered New York City parents until a resolution is reached between the school bus drivers and the City of New York. AllCar's rental fleet features a wide range of vehicles, including extended 15 passenger van rentals, all of which are equipped with seat-belts and capable of accommodating child safety seats.

New York City residents can reserve their rental vehicle online at http://www.allcarrentacar.com or by calling 1.800.697.2227. Carpingo rates and reservations can be made at http://www.caringo.com or by calling 1-888-604-4160.

About AllCar Rent-A-Car

AllCar Rent-A-Car is New York City's premiere rental company. With 12 locations throughout the five boroughs, AllCar is focused on providing the highest quality car rental experience in New York. Book your rental online at http://www.allcarrentacar.com.

About Carpingo

Carpingo is a Brooklyn carshare community that makes driving cheaper, the streets cleaner, and people happier with every trip. For as little as $9 an hour, Brooklyn drivers can enjoy a safe and clean commute with a fully insured and fueled rental vehicle. Visit http://www.carpingo.com for more information or to enroll in the program.

