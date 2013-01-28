HNTB Names New Vice Presidents, Associate Vice Presidents

Professionals are recognized for commitment to clients, contributions to the firm.

The HNTB Companies have named several new senior vice presidents, vice presidents and associate vice presidents as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing and rewarding exemplary performance and professionalism.

Officers appointed this month include:

Senior Vice Presidents:

Phillip Brake, office leader, Chelmsford, Mass.; Steve McElligott, Northeast Division sales officer, Chelmsford.

Vice Presidents:

John Bechtel, operations manager – HNTB Architecture, Los Angeles; Brian Carlson, project director, St. Louis; Michael Ebeling, project director, Austin, Texas; Ramiro Garcia, director of operations – engineering, Dallas; Stephanie Halliday, project director, Dallas; Jennifer Halstead, group director, Dallas; Joseph Pizzurro, group director, New York City; Wendy Travis, project director, Austin.

Associate Vice Presidents:

Gregory Boulanger, project manager – engineering, Charlotte, N.C.; Anthony Gouveia, department manager – engineering, Chelmsford; Navin Jain, department manager – engineering, Arlington, Va.; Andrew Kowske, project manager – engineering, Milwaukee; Bryan Lambkin, Central Division business manager, Kansas City, Mo.; Andrew Nelson, department manager – engineering, Overland Park, Kan.; Tom Poer, group director, Kansas City; Roger Seymour, audit and fiscal compliance director, Arlington; Boris Veleusic, section manager, Milwaukee; Jeff Watson, group director, Austin; Matthew Webb, senior project manager – planning, East Lansing, Mich.

Earlier in 2012, the following officers were appointed:

Senior Vice Presidents:

Siamak Kusha, HNTB Advantage chief sales officer, Tampa, Fla.; Joseph Lawton, national practice leader, Arlington; David Levy, HNTB Advantage director, Denver; Philip Petrocelli, West Division president, Orange County, Calif.; Michael Sweeney, district leader, New York City; Robert Turton, national bridge practice leader, Kansas City; Theodore Zoli, national bridge chief engineer, New York City.

Vice Presidents:

Gregory Brown, regional business development leader, Orange County; Claudio Dallavalle, senior project director, Roseville, Calif.; David Dye, project director, Baton Rouge, La.; Conrad Felice, national practice consultant, Seattle; Darlene Gee, office leader, Oakland, Calif.; Michelle Graham, corporate communications consultant, Downers Grove, Ill.; Steven Kramer, Southeast Division sales officer, Arlington; Carlos Lopez, project director, Austin; Albert Sosa, office leader, Miami; Shawn Whitcomb, chief information officer, Kansas City.

Associate Vice Presidents:

Nathan Burgess, senior project manager – engineering, Los Angeles; Joseph Catalano, principal engineer, Downers Grove; Zouheir Farah, project director, Tampa; Matthew Gillies, senior contracts attorney, Louisville, Ky.; Stella Joseph, principal engineer, Fairfield, N.J.; Steven Miller, project director, Austin; Christopher Mills, group director, Lake Mary, Fla.; Wayne Mote, senior project manager – engineering, Atlanta; Mark Nay, regional business development leader, Los Angeles; Keith Powley, project director, Charlotte; Thomas Rahrar, technical operations director, Kansas City; Mohyi Soliman, senior project manager – engineering, New York City; Charles Van Duser, enterprise business systems director, Kansas City.

