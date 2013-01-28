GoldMax Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

GoldMax USA announces the grand opening of three new stores in Southern California; two stores are in Orange County -- 125 N. Tustin Street, Suite D, in Orange and 27221 Ortega Highway, Suite F, in San Juan Capistrano. In San Bernardino County, the newest GoldMax store to open is located in Upland at 1883 N. Campus Avenue, Suite A. As the leading gold buyer, GoldMax USA is committed to providing its customers with the best cash for gold exchange in the industry.

With Robin Leach, former host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous as its spokesperson, GoldMax USA, the largest chain of stores specializing in buying gold and precious metals from consumers in the U.S., continues its expansion in Southern California with the opening of three new stores on January 28, 2013; two new stores in Orange County and one in San Bernardino County. GoldMax currently has more than 200 stores open nationwide and over 55 stores in California.

GoldMax celebrates the opening of the following new stores: 125 N. Tustin Street, Suite D, in Orange; 27221 Ortega Highway, Suite F, in San Juan Capistrano; and 1883 N. Campus Avenue, Suite A, in Upland. GoldMax has plans to open more stores in California within the next 30 to 60 days in Murrieta, Norco, and Rancho Cucamonga. GoldMax will also add more stores in Texas, which is a newer market for the company. The company currently has 6 stores open in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market and plans to open stores in Carrollton, Dallas (Belt Line and Preston) and McKinney, Texas. Recently, GoldMax opened a new store in Glendale, Illinois, located at 236 East Army Trail, and plans to open a store soon in Highland Park.

As a member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), GoldMax is dedicated to upholding the high standards of the BBB Code of Business Practices. The process of acquiring accreditation by the BBB requires the commitment by the organization to build trust within the market by maintaining a positive track record. Transparencies, honesty, respecting the privacy of the consumer, and committing to be responsive to consumers inquiries are also requirements.

There are lots of new cash for gold stores popping up, but the GoldMax brand is different. GoldMax is nothing like the average pawnshop – instead, customers can come in for a free, no obligation quote, within a comfortable, high class setting – and, if they're ready to sell, they can do so right on the spot. GoldMax has changed the “cash for gold” game.

GoldMax store interiors are outfitted with a comfortable waiting area with one or two flat-screen televisions, jewelry showcases, and desks to meet privately with each customer. The stores, which range from 700 to 4,000 square feet, resemble a cross between an upscale jewelry store and a business office. "We want our customers to feel comfortable and enjoy their experience at GoldMax," said GoldMax co-founder Scott Garber. "Our operation certainly has shattered any comparisons to a pawn shop or any other gold buying company."

GoldMax will purchase gold (any karat), silver, platinum, necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, charms, watches, broken jewelry, coins, sterling silver flatware, tea sets, and candlesticks. GoldMax has built a solid reputation for paying fair market value for gold, jewelry and other collectibles. "GoldMax offers a 110 percent best price guarantee," said GoldMax co-founder Jordan Sadoff. "If a seller receives a higher quote anywhere else, we'll beat the price. It's that simple."

"People of all ages and economic backgrounds are rummaging through their jewelry boxes, closets and drawers, attics or basements and garages looking for unwanted items to sell," said Sadoff. "Our customers remark how much fun they have searching for jewelry, precious metals and various collectibles that they can bring in for a quote. They are often very surprised when they learn how much money they can get, even just for a few items. We often hear descriptions like, 'I went on a treasure hunt in my home' or 'I went shopping in my closet or garage.' We love to hear all of the great stories that are told by GoldMax customers. Many say how addicting this can be, too!"

About GoldMax

With more than 200 stores located from Los Angeles to Tampa Bay, GoldMax operates the largest chain of stores specializing in buying gold and precious metals from consumers. In 2012, GoldMax opened more than 30 stores across the U.S. and pumped more than $50 million into the local economy. GoldMax plans to open 50 new stores in 2013. Robin Leach, former host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, serves as the company spokesperson and doesn't accept payment for his endorsement of GoldMax, a rare event in the business of high-profile celebrity endorsements. GoldMax donates generously to his favorite charity, “Keep Memory Alive” (http://www.keepmemoryalive.org), which is committed to the education and research of a cure for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's and ALS. Visit http://www.goldmaxusa.com for more information.

