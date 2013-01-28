Flottman Family to Speak at Family Business Magazine's Transitions East 2013

The Three Family Members and Shared Owners of the Flottman Company will speak at the Transitions East 2013 Conference hosted by Family Business magazine and Stetson University, in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Three Family Members and Shared Owners of the Flottman Company will speak at the Transitions East 2013 Conference hosted by Family Business magazine and Stetson University, in Tampa Bay, Florida.

What: The Flottman Family has been invited to chair the conference's opening panel "Unique Sibling Partnerships and Leadership Transitions--Our Experience" and discuss their management skills, partnership capabilities and their succession planning.

The three-day Transitions East 2013 conference is produced by family businesses for family businesses and will offer powerful sessions delivering ideas that can be put to work immediately to sustain and build a multi-generational family company. Attending family companies include the Hyatt Corporation, The Biltmore Company, Columbia Restaurant Group, Herschend Family Entertainment, Bush Family (Bush's Best), White Castle and more.

Who: Tom Flottman, CEO; Sue Flottman Steller, President; Peter Flottman, CFO and VP of Operations, are third generation owners of the Flottman Company. The Flottman Company is a 91-year old graphics communications firm specializing in design solutions, 1:1 personalized marketing, miniature folding and printing.

Why: Celebration of Flottman Company's 91st year in business and as a third generation family business that has adapted to succeed. This family business was selected to represent the Midwest region of the United States as well as both the printing and communications industries.

Who Should Attend: Family business owners, family business professionals, small and large businesses, business start-ups, succession planners and entrepreneurs that share a desire to see their family enterprise grow successfully through generational transitions. All attendees will be vetted prior to inclusion.

When: 6:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2013 Transitions East 2013, Welcoming and Opening Family Q&A – the conference will take place Wednesday, April 17 through Friday, April 19th, 2013

Where: Transitions East 2013, at the newly renovated Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay Hotel and Conference Center, 2900 Bayport Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607

Booking for the Transitions East 2013 Conference on Family Business can be made at http://www.familybusinessmagazine.com/transitions – space sells out fast and attendance is limited to the first 75 family businesses/enterprises that register.

Media Contact:

Ed McMasters

Director of Marketing & Communications

Flottman Company, Inc

Cell: 513.470.9461

Office: 859.331.6636 x221

Email: emcmasters(at)flottmanco(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369191.htm