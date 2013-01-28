The Ultimate Self-Portrait Camera App from Japan

FREEEK (Nagoya, Japan) announces "Sexy Mirror" for iOS, the ultimate self-portrait camera app that uses facial recognition technology on the iTunes App Store.
Nagoya, Japan (PRWEB) January 28, 2013
FREEEK announces "Sexy Mirror - Beautify your face!" for iOS, the ultimate self-portrait camera app that uses facial recognition technology on the iTunes App Store. The application has been fashionably re-designed to bring the super-popular Japanese "purikura" photo booths to a worldwide audience.
With the face detection and the latest image processing technology, this app can take photos of your face and make it look even more beautiful. it is iPhone 5 and iPad 4 recommended. You can see the effects applied in real-time, and instantly take a picture. This camera app is just like a "magic mirror."
Feature Highlights:
- Remove all skin problems such as blemishes, black spots and wrinkles and smooths skin with one-touch
- Makes eyes look bigger and gorgeous with one-touch
- The smart mirror function enlarges only eyes and mouth with one-touch, which allows the user to check their makeup quickly
- Touch the screen to pause. Flick left or right to change the effect
- 5 free effects and 10 original effects
- Send the pictures taken via email or share on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LINE or Weibo (available only on iOS 6)
- Supports both portrait and landscape orientations
Language Support:
English, Bokmal, Norwegian, Catalan, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish
Device Requirements:
- iPhone 4/4S/5, iPod touch (3rd/4th/5th generation), and iPad2/3/4/mini
- Requires iOS 5.1 or later
- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices
- 34.3 MB
Pricing and Availability:
Sexy Mirror - Beautify your face! 1.2 is free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Phot & Video category.
Download URL
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id587745848
Support website
http://sexyscan.me/mirror
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360154.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.