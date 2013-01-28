ñol

The Ultimate Self-Portrait Camera App from Japan

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 3:51 PM | 2 min read

FREEEK (Nagoya, Japan) announces "Sexy Mirror" for iOS, the ultimate self-portrait camera app that uses facial recognition technology on the iTunes App Store.

Nagoya, Japan (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

FREEEK announces "Sexy Mirror - Beautify your face!" for iOS, the ultimate self-portrait camera app that uses facial recognition technology on the iTunes App Store. The application has been fashionably re-designed to bring the super-popular Japanese "purikura" photo booths to a worldwide audience.

With the face detection and the latest image processing technology, this app can take photos of your face and make it look even more beautiful. it is iPhone 5 and iPad 4 recommended. You can see the effects applied in real-time, and instantly take a picture. This camera app is just like a "magic mirror."

Feature Highlights:

  • Remove all skin problems such as blemishes, black spots and wrinkles and smooths skin with one-touch
  • Makes eyes look bigger and gorgeous with one-touch
  • The smart mirror function enlarges only eyes and mouth with one-touch, which allows the user to check their makeup quickly
  • Touch the screen to pause. Flick left or right to change the effect
  • 5 free effects and 10 original effects
  • Send the pictures taken via email or share on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LINE or Weibo (available only on iOS 6)
  • Supports both portrait and landscape orientations

Language Support:
English, Bokmal, Norwegian, Catalan, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish

Device Requirements:

  • iPhone 4/4S/5, iPod touch (3rd/4th/5th generation), and iPad2/3/4/mini
  • Requires iOS 5.1 or later
  • Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices
  • 34.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:
Sexy Mirror - Beautify your face! 1.2 is free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Phot & Video category.

Download URL
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id587745848

Support website
http://sexyscan.me/mirror

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360154.htm

