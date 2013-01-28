The Ultimate Self-Portrait Camera App from Japan

FREEEK (Nagoya, Japan) announces "Sexy Mirror" for iOS, the ultimate self-portrait camera app that uses facial recognition technology on the iTunes App Store.

With the face detection and the latest image processing technology, this app can take photos of your face and make it look even more beautiful. it is iPhone 5 and iPad 4 recommended. You can see the effects applied in real-time, and instantly take a picture. This camera app is just like a "magic mirror."

Feature Highlights:



Remove all skin problems such as blemishes, black spots and wrinkles and smooths skin with one-touch

Makes eyes look bigger and gorgeous with one-touch

The smart mirror function enlarges only eyes and mouth with one-touch, which allows the user to check their makeup quickly

Touch the screen to pause. Flick left or right to change the effect

5 free effects and 10 original effects

Send the pictures taken via email or share on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LINE or Weibo (available only on iOS 6)

Supports both portrait and landscape orientations

Language Support:

English, Bokmal, Norwegian, Catalan, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish

Device Requirements:



iPhone 4/4S/5, iPod touch (3rd/4th/5th generation), and iPad2/3/4/mini

Requires iOS 5.1 or later

Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices

34.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Sexy Mirror - Beautify your face! 1.2 is free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Phot & Video category.

Download URL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id587745848

Support website

http://sexyscan.me/mirror



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360154.htm