Industry Information Consultancy Chief Ontologist to Share Secrets to Addressing Prevalent Integration Challenges at Search Technology Industry Conference

Knowledgent, an Industry Information Consultancy that advises and consults on advanced information management and anaytics to Financial Services, Life Sciences and Healthcare enterprises, announced today that its Chief Ontologist Christine Connors will speak at the 9th annual Enterprise Search Summit Spring 2013 event. “Freeing Knowledge from Silos” will focus on making data available across disparate systems throughout an enterprise, a systems integration challenge confronting most contemporary corporations today, especially in the pursuit of effective enterprise search.

Critical components in search platforms are often relegated to silos. Connecting discrete elements such as best bets, synonym rings, and user profile data help connect these silos to improve the quality of search results. In other instances, content creation occurs in collaboration with external partners. By providing ease of data flow and classification to enterprise content repositories, search can bridge the gap between ad hoc work processes and rigid systems. Cloud content storage plays a significant role in finding interrelated content.

“As Big Data projects gain momentum,” Ms. Connors explained, “organizations are becoming more agile at integrating silos. How those silos become interlinked is critical to successful discovery, exchange, analytic and visualization applications. Intelligent semantic integrations, leveraging components of the existing infrastructure, will do more to deliver value efficiently than the aging search platforms many still rely on.”

“Enterprise Search Summit Spring 2013” is scheduled to be held May 21-22, 2013 at the Hilton New York, New York City. More about the event can be found at the event website (http://www.enterprisesearchsummit.com/Spring2013/).

