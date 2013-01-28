BMI of Texas Weight Loss Physicians Named San Antonio's Best Doctors by S.A. Scene Magazine

Dr. Terive Duperier, Dr. Mickey Seger and Dr. Jenny Seger have been recognized once again as San Antonio's best doctors by S.A. Scene magazine.

The Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas (BMI of Texas) today announced San Antonio weight loss surgeons Terive Duperier, MD, FACS, and Michael Seger, MD, FACS, were once again recognized by S.A. Scene magazine in the magazine's annual listing of the city's top doctors. Dr. Duperier and Dr. Seger were recognized in both the Bariatric Surgery and General Surgery categories. Dr. Jenny Seger, who heads up the practice's medical weight loss program, was recognized as a “Best of 2013” doctor in the Bariatric Medicine category. Selected to the list based on recommendations from their peers, “S.A. Doctors: Best of 2013” appears in the December 2012/January 2013 issue of S.A. Scene.

S.A. Scene magazine staff sent surveys to thousands of physicians and hundreds of dentists in Bexar County, asking them to recommend peers for inclusion. From the responses received, the magazine developed the list which appeared in its December/January issue. The BMI of Texas doctors have repeatedly been recognized by their peers, dating back the awards' inception in 2005.

“Our goal is to help our patients lead healthier lives and we can help them accomplish this in a variety of ways, whether it's bariatric surgery or via our medical weight loss program,” said Dr. Mickey Seger. “Everyone at BMI of Texas is focused on helping our patients lose weight and keep it off, leading to a much healthier lifestyle.”

BMI of Texas is committed to helping patients achieve success in their battle against obesity utilizing a variety of proven weight loss methods. BMI of Texas helps patients achieve their weight loss goals through various surgical procedures including gastric bypass, lap band, gastric sleeve and revision surgery, or through its medical weight loss program.

“Every week we see patients from other practices who are not achieving or maintaining adequate weight loss after bariatric surgery. Some of them are having issues with their band and others have had one of the early weight loss surgery procedures (which isn't performed anymore). Regardless of a patient's medical situation, we have a system to evaluate their weight loss and determine what needs to be done to get them to their goal,” said Dr. Seger.

Patients interested in weight loss surgery attend a free, educational seminar to learn about the various types of weight loss surgery procedures, and then are assigned a patient advocate to help coordinate the often-confusing paperwork and insurance stipulations necessary for surgical intervention. Post-operatively, the doctors continue to follow their patients to ensure long-term weight loss success.

BMI of Texas' medical weight loss program is designed for patients who want a non-surgical approach to losing weight as well as patients who need to lose weight before undergoing weight loss surgery. As part of its comprehensive program, BMI of Texas offers an on-site dietitian for nutritional counseling and hosts support groups where post-op patients can discuss a wide variety of issues, such as relationships and dietary concerns. BMI of Texas is one of the only practices in the nation that performs fluoroscopic assisted band adjustments in the office. The practice's Web site includes a calculator for prospective patients to calculate their BMI.

Additionally, the surgeons perform a full spectrum of advanced laparoscopic procedures, including parathyroid surgery, laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication (anti-reflux surgery), laparoscopic colon surgery, laparoscopic pancreatic surgery, and laparoscopic hernia surgeries.

About BMI of Texas

Founded in 2008, BMI of Texas is focused on helping patients achieve their long-term weight loss goals. More information on the practice can be found at bmioftexas.com.

