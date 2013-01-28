Digital Marketing Leader, Command Partners, Expanding Rapidly into 2013

After doubling in size in 2012, top digital marketing agency in Charlotte anticipates even more successful year ahead.

Command Partners, an online marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, NC, not only doubled in size, but increased revenues over 200% in 2012. Looking towards 2013, the agency continues to grow and expand throughout the digital space, making its name even more recognizable.

Command Partners' clients are not just located within the United States, but are spread out throughout the world. The agency has had clients in Hong Kong, Australia, Columbia, Europe and even as far as Bahrain. In the continental United States, client locations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas, and all the way back to Charlotte, NC where they also work with local businesses.

“Our vision was to go global and jump on the crowdfunding craze to gain a competitive advantage,” says Amish Shah, CEO/Managing Partner of Command Partners. “So, we became one of the top firms in the world to help with crowdfunding projects and have seen great success advising and accelerating startups.”

Command Partners has added a number of high-profile clients to their roster, including the multi-million dollar technology and print company Classic, as well as EarTop, lead by the Forbes top 30-under-30 CEO Ketan Rahangdale.

Some of the company's most successful crowdfunding projects include the COOKOO Watch and Remyxx (now Rekixx) Sneakers. The COOKOO watch is one of the highest grossing Kickstarter projects of 2012, can now be found in AT&T and Apple Stores and was a huge hit at the CES show in Vegas 2013. Rekixx, a Charlotte-based startup that appeared on ABC's Shark Tank, was the highest grossing sneaker of all time on the Kickstarter platform.

Managing Partners Amish Shah and Roy Morejon, both startup experts with years of experience, are excited to see the entrepreneurial scene growing in Charlotte. Command Partners continues to help both crowdfunding projects and Kickstarter projects grow from an idea to a company while providing strategic advisement to help navigate the ever-changing needs of a young venture. Both partners see a bright future for the company, and have a number of exciting ideas to continue growth in 2013.

In the past year, the Command Partners team has established themselves as one of the top PR, social media, SEO, PPC, and Drupal web development shops in North Carolina by adding Joe Recomendes and Vincent Ammirato to the team. Joe has streamlined the public relations and social media initiatives to land clients in major publications including Mashable, TechCrunch, Wired, MacLife, and television outlets. Vincent brings years of experience in website strategy and search engine marketing, and has grown the practice significantly since his arrival with the latest tools and techniques to improve online visibility.

To showcase a year of success and a bright future, Command Partners is rebuilding their website to provide a better user experience for all of their visitors while highlighting their frequent digital marketing success. The website is planned to launch in mid-February.

About Command Partners

Command Partners is a digital media agency that focuses on driving online visibility and lead generation including social media marketing, search engine optimization, public relations and strategic advisory services. Command Partners works with clients ranging from high-tech startups and e-commerce brands to Fortune 500 companies. The agency is located in Charlotte, North Carolina and works with clients around the globe.

