Fiduciary Watch Dogs give Securian Retirement High Rankings

Securian Retirement earns CEFEX and IFLC honors

Securian Retirement's process for selecting investment options for its qualified retirement plans received the CEFEX certification from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for the fifth consecutive year.

CEFEX is an independent organization that assesses the risk and trustworthiness of investment fiduciaries. Its certification recognizes that Securian Retirement adheres to the industry's best practices for service providers.

In addition, Securian continues to maintain Investment Fiduciary Leadership Council's(IFLC) highest ranking for the third straight year for meeting high standards for prudent fiduciary process.

IFLC continuously updates is rankings of hundreds of companies that provide services to pension plans, foundations, and endowments. The rankings are based on the extent to which IFLC's researchers find the processes used by investment advisors, investment managers, record keepers, third party administrators, and service providers in non-traditional categories are suitable for supporting fiduciary organizations.

“The CEFEX certification and the five star ranking from the IFLIC assure plan sponsors that Securian is well-equipped to help them meet their fiduciary duties under ERISA,” said Rick Ayers, vice president, Securian Retirement. “These high rankings also speak well of the advisors who market our products because it conveys their commitment to excellence.”

Securian Retirement's qualified plan products are offered through a group variable annuity contract issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company. Securian Retirement is a business unit of Minnesota Life Insurance Company that services pension products.

Since 1880, Securian Financial Group and its affiliates have provided financial security for individuals and businesses in the form of insurance, investments and retirement plans. Now one of the nation's largest financial services providers, it is the holding company parent of a group of companies that include Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York admitted insurer.

