Energy Innovation 2013 Presents New Path for Clean Energy Policy

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) and The Breakthrough Institute are co-hosting Energy Innovation 2013, a conference designed to address these issues and present the whole-scale, systemic reforms that will promote creation of a true clean energy economy. The event will be held from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM, Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

If President Obama's second inaugural address is any indication, putting forth new climate and energy policy will be a priority during the next four years. And yet clean energy is at a crossroads. Thanks to public investments in nations like the United States, Europe, and China, solar, wind and battery technologies have significantly improved and become cheaper over the last five years, but still not as cheap as fossil fuels. Moreover, these investments, including the wind tax credit, are now coming to an end. Meanwhile, innovations in the production of natural gas are displacing coal, generating billions in consumer energy savings, and becoming the cleaner energy leader few foresaw.

The conference will facilitate an in depth discussion of the state of current low-carbon energy options, their present and future market impacts, and the policies necessary to developing and deploying competitive technologies. Participants will include New York Times reporter John Broder, Fred Krupp, President of the Environmental Defense Fund and Ray Rothrock, partner at pioneering venture capital firm Venrock, plus many more.

“The energy challenges we face, in particular climate change, are global in scale and need transformative clean energy technologies that are competitive with fossil fuels,” notes Matthew Stepp, Senior Policy Analyst for ITIF and co-organizer of the conference. “This requires a cohesive energy innovation strategy and not the hodgepodge of subsidies, regulations and underfunded research budgets we have today.”

“The world of energy has been turned upside down thanks to the natural gas revolution, the progress made by renewables, and the global push into next generation nuclear energy,” adds Michael Shellenberger, co-founder and President of the Breakthrough Institute. “Now's an important time for us to take a cold hard look at the realities of promising zero-carbon energy technologies and ask whether we have the right innovation policies to support them.”

The event is free and open to the public and will be Web cast live. For more information or to register, visit http://itif.org/events/energy-innovation-2013.

