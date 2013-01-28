SheerID Hosts Charity Drive Benefitting the Military, Teachers and Students at INTIX 2013

SheerID, point-of-sale verification provider for retailers and consumers, will participate in a charity partnership with three nonprofit organizations at the 34th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition.

SheerID, point-of-sale verification provider for retailers and consumers, will attend the 34th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition. The company will participate in a charity partnership with three nonprofit organizations to benefit US military, K-12 teachers and college students.

While at INTIX, attendees will select their favorite charity by dropping their business card into one of three buckets at SheerID's booth, each representing a vote for an organization that is working to support a special interest group – The National Military Family Association, DonorsChoose.org and Beyond12. SheerID will donate five dollars per business card received in each bucket, and each organization will receive a minimum donation of $500.

SheerID's point-of-sale verification technology confirms whether a consumer is a member of a special interest group, such as the military, teachers or students. This lets the enterprise automatically grant a discount upon verification. In the ticketing industry, SheerID's service acts as a bridge between a venue's shopping cart and any secure database.

What: SheerID Charity Drive

Where: Disney's Contemporary Resort, Booth #717

When: January 29-31, 2013

Available to speak: Jake Weatherly, CEO, SheerID

Additional quotes and resources:

“We have identified several very important consumer groups that either give or give back, and we help retailers stand out by assisting them in their efforts to provide financial assistance to these groups through special discounts,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO at SheerID. “We aim to assist other organizations to further help these very important sectors of our population.”

To speak with Jake Weatherly about SheerID's verification solutions, please contact sheerid(at)lewispr(dot)com.

About SheerID

SheerID is the creator of the technology used to transform existing, protected private data into a service that benefits commercial enterprises and the public, while still keeping the information safe and secure. By acting as a bridge between secure databases, SheerID allows commercial enterprises to accurately, instantly verify whether or not their customer qualifies for a special discount like student, active duty military, veteran, or teacher discounts- protecting the discount and eliminating fraud. SheerID's verification plug-in can be configured for any e-commerce website, internal customer sales system, mobile application, or POS.

Press Contacts:

Justin Nunez / Michael Ellis

LEWIS PR for SheerID

619 677 2700

SheerID(at)lewispr(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369244.htm