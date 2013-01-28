Suitcase.org.uk Responds to Scooter-Suitcase Release

A suitcase on a scooter to speed up travelling around the airport.

A new release has sparked intrigue and humour as a suitcase designed by well renowned luggage brand Samsonite and established skating company Kickboard launched. The Micro Scooter Luggage carries twenty six litres of luggage and features a foldable handle making it acceptable to carry- on as hand luggage. The suitcase is both practical and stylish – yet fun too featuring a skateboard attached at the bottom of the case.

Billed as perfect for making the dash at the airport a little quicker or for travelling around town at a faster speed – the case is aimed at adults with reasonable disposable cash, currently retailing in the UK at £250.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369163.htm