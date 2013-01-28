Dr. Madan Supports the Relationship Between Obesity and Income Level Statistics That Was Published by "The Economist" on January 2013

While obesity is becoming a health crisis in many countries, the case as to who is more likely to become obese is still subject to speculation. Recently, studies have shown that some people might have a genetic susceptibility to the disease while other become overweight simply because of poor diet, however, the social causes of obesity is quickly catching on.

Obesity is an excessive form of weight gain in which the Body Mass Index (BMI) of a person is over the suggested limit. Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Atul Madan indicates that the threshold BMI for someone to be labeled obese is 30. There are no clear indication on the predisposition of a gender to be more obese.

The most known cause of obesity is an excessive intake of food coupled with a lack of exercise. The prominence of fast food restaurants offering larger than usual portions does not help. In addition, the high cost of healthy alternatives is being considered as being an incentive for many people who turn to fast food.

Unfortunately another leading cause of the disease is the income and social gap. This theory is being extensively researched in many countries. Dr. Madan's patient reviews indicate that in most cases lower income families are more likely to be among obese than those with a higher income hence favoring the income and social gap theory. These is a phenomenon created by food manufacturers and chain restaurants who's point of attractions are based on their low price and not the quality of their food. As Anna Soubry, Britain's new minister for public health, described how the most deprived children at school used to be known as “skinny runts” in the past because they were malnourished. However, it was “deeply ironic” that children now suffer because their parents supply them with “an abundance of bad food”, she said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on Jan,22,2013.

The economic cause of obesity is not being refuted by Dr. Madan. The presence of more fast food restaurants at every corners is a hard to resist temptation for many of his patients. The surgeon suggests that those with lower incomes represent a definite majority of weight reduction candidates.

Lapband surgeon Dr. Madan has seen many instances of relapses due to an increased intake of fast food. The number one goal of the lapband surgery offered by Dr. Madan is to reduce the size of the stomach and one's appetite. However, the patient must take that chance to turn to a healthier diet and a more active lifestyle.

The opinions of Dr. Madan on the issue of income gap and obesity has landed him various honors and awards. His leading lapband surgery to fight obesity made him a renown expert on the field proven by the number of talks he has given around the world. Dr. Atul Madan has been the Chief of Laparoendoscopic and Bariatric Surgery Division as well as the Director of the Center of Excellence for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at the University of Miami.

