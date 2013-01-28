Conscires Agile Practice presents Certified scrum master training by Carlton Nettleton in Denver, CO on February 4th-5th, 2013

Scrum is a light-weight framework for delivering valuable product to customers by empowering cross-functional, self-organizing teams. This simple, easy-to-understand framework offers organizations the ability to transform their work environments, restore a focus on the customer and reenergize their employees.

This two-day course will begin to clear away that murkiness through short, focused lectures by a qualified Certified scrum trainer teaching the basics of scrum as well as practical tools gathered while mentoring and consulting with organizations learning to apply scrum. An important aim of this course is to leverage the wide-ranging knowledge and experience of the participants, so expect a significant amount of this course will be spent in peer-to-peer interactions, hands-on activities and drawing connections between the classroom material and your day-to-day experience. This course will equip the participants with the knowledge on how to facilitate scrum in their teams and begin the process of change in their organization.

