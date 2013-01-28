LuxuryCruiseSale.com, a Division of Bon Voyage Travel, Highlights New 2013 Savings for Five Luxury Cruise Lines

Luxury Cruise Sale announces special 10% off savings on Silversea, shipboard credit offers and more.

Luxury Cruise Sale is a preferred cruise agency of many luxury cruise lines, including Silversea, Azamara, Oceania, Windstar and Crystal. These long-standing relationships allow the site to offer extra amenities and deals to consumers. Through January Luxury Cruise Sale is promoting five different cruise offers including savings of 10% on Silversea, Azamara value packages, Oceania air upgrades and shipboard credit, low rates on Windstar and up to $1,000 in savings on Crystal cruises.

Through February 1, 2013 Luxury Cruise Sale is offering an exclusive 10% off discount on Silversea sailings to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Asia, Australia and more. In addition to the 10% Silversea savings, each sailing comes with $300 shipboard credit. Many of the sailings also come with the option of a private car and driver at a port, or a $500 credit toward the purchase of a customized private car and driver tour or $500 in additional shipboard credit on top of the $300 for a total of $800.

Value packages for Azamara currently available through Luxury Cruise Sale feature air, ground transfers, and pre- and/or post-hotel stays on select voyages. On some sailings to Asia all three are included. There are also sailings to Europe like the 11-night Vatican to the Alcazar cruise which travels through the highlights of Italy and Spain with air and ground transfers included. These value packages will only be available through January 31, 2013. For a limited time passengers can also get $500 shipboard credit on all Azamara sailings.

Luxury Cruise Sale is offering $200 in additional shipboard credit on any Oceania sailing for a limited time through the end of January. Another special offer available for customers who have never sailed with Oceania before is the first-time welcome package. Cruise Sale encourages those who have never sailed with Oceania before to call them to qualify for the first-time Oceania cruise welcome package at 888-213-6227 by February 28, 2013. These two promotions can be combined with five other Oceania special offers.

For 2013 Luxury Cruise Sale is promoting three theme voyages for Windstar cruises. The first is to Monte Carlo's Grand Prix, the second to the world's best golf courses and the third is to the birthplaces of the world's great religions. In addition to these special voyages, the site is able to offer low rates on Windstar cruises to Panama, the Caribbean and transatlantic crossings starting from just $1,499 if booked by Saturday, March 2, 2013.

The final offer is for a Crystal cruises Specials, with sailings to Europe, the Caribbean, Asia or Alaska. These sailings come with a savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom. All room categories come with some form of discount. Per person savings of $250-$400 are available on category E-A rooms, and savings of $350-$500 per person are available for category PH-CP rooms. Sailings to Northern Europe with stops in London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Brussels start from just $2,885.

