New Training for Microsoft 70-414 Exam Available from CBT Nuggets

Microsoft expert Greg Shields helms "Microsoft Windows Server 2012 70-414: Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure." Shields covers all objectives for the final MCSE: Server Infrastructure exam.

Introducing “Microsoft Windows Server 2012 70-414: Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure," a new training series from CBT Nuggets.

The final hurdle to an MCSE in Server Infrastructure is the 70-414 exam, and there's no better guide to the test than veteran trainer and Microsoft expert Greg Shields.

Today's MCSE on Server 2012 tests against a broader-than-ever set of technologies, from Windows Server itself to the entirety of System Center. The 70-414 exam doesn't so much ask “what to do” as “when to do it." In this training series, Shields speaks directly to Microsoft's exam objectives. He explains each objective in common sense terms, whiteboarding architectures where appropriate while demoing configurations when a little extra attention might be necessary.

