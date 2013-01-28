National Marfan Foundation Launches Early Investigator Grant Program

Foundation Doubles Research Grants Awarded by the NMF Each Year

The National Marfan Foundation (NMF) is expanding its Research Grant Program with a new Early Investigator Grant Program for researchers beginning their independent career who are studying any or all disciplines related to Marfan syndrome and related disorders. The Foundation will award three $75,000 two-year grant awards ($37,500 per year) annually. The submission deadline is April 15, 2013. Awards will be announced on October 1, 2013, and the funds will be available on January 1, 2014.

Applicants must be within seven years of their first faculty position and have never received an NIH R-01 grant award. Appointments associated with clinical house staff/fellowship training position are excluded from the seven year faculty limit. In addition, award recipients cannot hold a concurrent NIH K award.

With the Early Investigator Grant, the NMF is doubling the number of grants it awards each year. The others are a $100,000-$150,000 Victor A. McKusick Fellowship Grant and two $100,000 faculty grants. All six of the NMF grants are two-year awards.

“Through our research grant program, we have strengthened a growing community of young investigators and expert researchers who are committed to victory over Marfan syndrome and related disorders. The new grant program will give a greater opportunity to early investigators, who are just beginning their research careers,” said Josephine Grima, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Legislative Affairs, NMF. “We encourage and welcome junior investigators, new investigators and international investigators to apply as well.”

The Foundation's special areas of interest include basic research, translational studies and clinical studies in cardiovascular, genetic, orthopedic and ophthalmological areas utilizing synergistic collaborations; integration of novel theories from non-traditional researchers into established paradigms; novel animal model systems; innovation; and the distillation of knowledge into practical new therapies. All grant proposals are reviewed by the NMF's Scientific Advisory Board.

More details on the Early Investigator Grant Program and the NMF's other grant opportunities are available on the Foundation's website.

About the National Marfan Foundation

The National Marfan Foundation is the only non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life of individuals and families affected by Marfan syndrome and related disorders. The Foundation:



Educates affected individuals, family members and the health care community about Marfan syndrome.

Advocates for and funds clinical and molecular research into the early detection and treatment of Marfan syndrome.

Provides a network of local and special-interest support groups to help affected people and their families share experiences.

For more information, contact the NMF at 800-8-MARFAN or http://www.marfan.org.