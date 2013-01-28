Professional Achievement, Excellence and Societal Contributions Distinguish 2013 Recipients of Stevens Institute of Technology's "Stevens Awards"

Thirteen alumni and friends of Stevens Institute of Technology have been selected for 2013 Stevens Awards, recognizing outstanding service to the university and notable professional achievement in engineering, science, technology, business and other fields.

Thirteen distinguished honorees will be recognized for notable accomplishments and service at the inaugural Stevens Awards Gala in Manhattan on April 6, 2013

Thirteen alumni and friends of Stevens Institute of Technology have been selected for 2013 Stevens Awards, recognizing outstanding service to the university and notable professional achievement in engineering, science, technology, business and other fields.

The Stevens Awards program, a joint effort between the university and the Stevens Alumni Association (SAA), dates to 1937. It has a long and proud history of honoring alumni and non-alumni who accomplish great professional achievements or who demonstrate tremendous support of the university.

“Through the Stevens Awards program, we are extremely proud to honor those alumni and friends who demonstrate the very best qualities of a Stevens education – innovation and invention, global and societal impact, and philanthropic support of the core mission of the university,” said Stevens Vice President for Development Edward Eichhorn '69.

This year, six new awards were added to the existing program to further recognize exceptional alumni and friends of Stevens.

“Our founders established a tradition of excellence that our alumni have carried on for more than 140 years,” said SAA President Mark LaRosa '93. “The 2013 Stevens Awards honorees hold true to that tradition of excellence by being extraordinarily successful in their chosen fields and highly devoted to the university.”

“These 13 individuals are standard-bearers for the mark of excellence they are leaving on society, both through their professional achievements and their service to their alma mater,” said Stevens President Nariman Farvardin. “We are enormously proud to count this distinguished group as members of the Stevens community.”

The 2013 Stevens Awards recipients are:

Charles V. Schaefer, Jr. Entrepreneur Award, recognizing an alumnus for extraordinary entrepreneurial and/or technology innovation accomplishments and success

· David Hershberg M.M.S. '68, founder, CEO and chairman of GLOBECOM Systems

Distinguished Alumni Award – Academia and Government, recognizing an outstanding alumnus for success in academia and government

· Dr. William Destler '68, president of Rochester Institute of Technology

Distinguished Alumni Award – Business and Finance, recognizing an outstanding alumnus for success in business

· Gina Addeo '86, co-owner and chairman of ADCO Electrical Corporation

Distinguished Alumni Award – Engineering, recognizing an outstanding alumnus for success in engineering

· William Witowsky '79, retired Senior Fellow at Texas Instruments

Distinguished Alumni Award – Extraordinary Community Service or Humanitarian Service, recognizing an outstanding alumnus for success in humanitarian service

· John Hovey '57, a dedicated and generous community volunteer, trustee of St. Joseph's Healthcare and Stevens donor

Distinguished Alumni Award – Science and Technology, recognizing an outstanding alumnus for success in science and technology

· Mark Crispin '77, the late inventor of the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP)

Friend of Stevens Award, recognizing a non-alumnus who has demonstrated significant commitment and extraordinary support to Stevens

· Robert Somerville, chairman of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

International Achievement Award, recognizing an alumnus who has demonstrated significant international achievement or impact

· Tony Wang M.S. '73, retired president of Franchise Investment Corporation of Asia

Lifetime Service Award, recognizing long, sustained service to Stevens

· Warren Wells '42, retired founder of Allied Transmission, a theater-stage engineering firm whose philanthropy helped fund engineering design and robotics labs

Outstanding Contribution Award, recognizing an alumnus who has demonstrated a significant, recognizable contribution to Stevens

· John Schepisi '65, founder and president of Schepisi & McLaughlin and vice chair of the Stevens Board of Trustees

Young Alumni Achievement Award, recognizing an alumnus from the last 15 years who has demonstrated outstanding achievements in their chosen career after graduation

· Mark Biamonte '01, chief systems engineer for the Space Systems division of UTC Aerospace Systems, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Stevens Honor Award, recognizing an individual for notable achievement in any field of endeavor

· Dr. Norman Li Sc.D. '63, president of NL Chemical Technology

President's Leadership Award, recognizing individuals for dynamic leadership and extraordinary service to Stevens

· Honoree to be announced at the Stevens Awards Gala

The 2013 recipients will be honored at the inaugural Stevens Awards Gala, a black-tie event on April 6, 2013 at 6:30 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP entry) at Gotham Hall in New York City. The gala will include remarks by Stevens President Nariman Farvardin and other presenters, as well as cocktails, dinner, dessert, an after-party and dancing. Each honoree will be formally recognized and the recipient of the President's Leadership Award will be announced as a special surprise. The event will also feature a video tribute to the award winners and a musical performance from talented Stevens students.

Tickets are available at a limited capacity for $500 (VIP admission), $250 (general admission), or $125 (for Stevens staff, faculty, and G.O.L.D. alumni). Purchase tickets and register by calling Michelle Nunez at 201.216.5246.

Learn more about the 2013 Stevens Awards at http://stevens.edu/sit/stevens-awards-gala.

