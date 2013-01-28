Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association Celebrates Nomination to Judgeship of Two of its Members

Hope Seeley, Past CCDLA President and Karen Goodrow, Former CCDLA Board member announced as Judicial Class of 2013 by Governor Malloy.

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced on Thursday, January 24th, his nomination of two former Board members of the Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (CCDLA) to become Judges of the Superior Court. CCDLA celebrated the elevation of Hartford attorneys Hope Seeley and Karen Goodrow to the state bench.

Hope Seeley, a partner with the law firm of Santos & Seeley in Hartford, Connecticut, has been an active member of the CCDLA since her admission to the Bar in 1989, sat on its Executive Board between 1997 and 2004, and served as its 12th President in 2001-2002. Attorney Seeley has had a distinguished career in the state and federal courts of Connecticut and has remained active with the CCDLA as a member of its committee of former Presidents. Attorney Seeley, with her partner Hubert Santos, handled many high-profile criminal cases at various stages of their proceedings, including the difficult defense of public figures and defendants charged with capital crimes.

Karen Goodrow presently serves as the Director of the Connecticut Innocence Project through her practice of law with the State of Connecticut Public Defender Services Division. A former Asst. Public Defender in the Hartford Judicial District and the Capital Defense Unit and the former Public Defender of the Tolland Judicial District, Attorney Goodrow brought her extensive and valuable skills and experience to the Innocence Project. During her tenure and due to Attorney Goodrow's direct involvement in the litigation, the Connecticut Innocence Project achieved the exonerations of James Tillman and Kenneth Ireland. Ms. Goodrow was a Member at Large on the CCDLA Executive Board from 2007 to 2008.

Hartford attorney Moira Buckley, current President of the CCDLA, commented, "Hope and Karen are two of the most respected, most accomplished criminal defense attorneys practicing in Connecticut at this time. The CCDLA is pleased that the Governor has recognized two attorneys who have always stood for what is right and what is just."

Bridgeport attorney Michael Fitzpatrick, a past-President of CCDLA, noted, "Hope and Karen will both be a tremendous asset to the bench. While it will be a loss to the defense bar in Connecticut, each of them is leaving behind a tremendous body of work for us to build upon."

