Shaw Sports Turf Installs Its Largest Field Logo Yet

Therapeutic Boarding School, Diamond Ranch Academy, in Hurricane, Utah Receives State-of-the-Art Installation

Shaw Sports Turf (http://www.shawsportsturf.com), a division of Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company and one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America, recently completed one of their most unique installations to date at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah. The 74,100 square-foot installation for the youth residential treatment center was completed last September with Shaw Sports Turf's Momentum® turf system, known for its durability and overall performance.

Spanning a total of 16,000 square feet, the center field logo at Diamond Ranch Academy is the largest logo pattern Shaw Sports Turf has ever installed. The logo design features a black-and-yellow diamond snake pattern in the center of the field stretching from end zone to end zone, signifying the home of the Diamond Ranch Razor Backs.

For multi-purpose sports surfaces, Momentum is a high-performance synthetic turf system designed with Strenexe® fiber, a proven slit film technology. In addition to its durability and performance benefits, Momentum's fiber construction results in an “umbrella” effect that helps hold infill. This specific installation is especially unique in that it consists of an all-rubber infill, utilizing no sand to further increase athlete safety while remaining environmentally friendly.

Diamond Ranch Academy is a premier Youth Residential Treatment Center for troubled teens ages 12-18. DRA has four separate campuses divided by age and gender—located on 60 acres in Utah's beautiful color country. They are dedicated to helping troubled teen and their families make lasting, life-long changes in a safe, controlled and loving environment.

“This was a very unique installation not only because of the creative logo opportunity but because of the tremendous services this school offers,” said Chuck McClurg, Shaw Sports Turf Vice President of Sales. “We are humbled to be part of the enhancements to the recreational program at Diamond Ranch Academy.”

In addition to Diamond Ranch Academy, Shaw Sports Turf has been installed in more than a dozen schools and facilities throughout the state of Utah, such as Davis High School in Kaysville, Clearfield High School in Clearfield and Olympus High School in Holladay.

