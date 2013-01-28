Patient Tracking Incorporated in Nationally-Used EMS Field Bridge

ImageTrend, Inc. announced this new feature leverages the broad user base and wide availability of the company's EMS Field Bridge™ ePCR software to ensure patient tracking data will be as comprehensive and accurate as possible in a mass casualty incident or epidemic.

ImageTrend, Inc. announced it is bringing patient tracking capabilities to the platform used daily by emergency personnel. This new feature leverages the broad user base and wide availability of the company's EMS Field Bridge™ ePCR software to ensure patient tracking data will be as comprehensive and accurate as possible in a mass casualty incident or pandemic. ImageTrend projects agencies will become more efficient in their handling of MCI's and public health crises by utilizing EMS Field Bridge as a familiar product to complement ImageTrend's existing Patient Tracking mobile applications.

The new capability will synchronize records from EMS Field Bridge™, the ePCR used by emergency medical services, and Resource Bridge™ with Patient Tracking, the system used by emergency preparedness departments. It will be available with the next product release in Q1, 2013.

About ImageTrend, Inc. http://www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, Inc. is an award-winning software company in Lakeville, Minn., devoted to maintaining a high level of innovation, excellence and quality in its products, service and community. ImageTrend's Web-based applications serve a variety of industries, including government, medical, human resources, business, education and non-profit organizations. ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and database-driven architecture to offer the best web applications and strategies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364244.htm