Parenting.com Announces Strategic Video-Development Partnership with "Lords of the Playground" Web Series; Expands Investment in Dads, Digital Space

Exclusive new platform gives viewers, advertisers access to content that showcases the humorous side of modern fatherhood.

Bonnier Corp.'s Parenting Group, publisher of Parenting.com and Parenting and Babytalk magazines, today announced a strategic video-development partnership with the Lords of the Playground web series. Parenting.com will host original episodes that capture a moment in modern dads' lives in a funny, relatable and shareable format—all from the vantage point of a New York City park bench. Following several months of record-setting traffic to the site, the partnership expands Parenting's ongoing investment in dads and the digital space to further establish it as the definitive lifestyle voice of today's modern families.

Lords draws on the real-life parenting experiences of its stars and co-creators, actors Jason Kravits (TV's The Practice, Smash; Broadway's Relatively Speaking) and Matt Servitto (TV's The Sopranos, Banshee; The film "Going the Distance"). The tone is refreshingly self-aware, and a fresh alternative to the often hapless portrayal dads are given in today's pop culture.

“As a lifestyle brand, Parenting's digital video expansion is designed to address the interests of our millennial audience. Branded entertainment opportunities with partners like Lords of the Playground is a smart, natural connection for us,” said Mark Wildman, VP/Group Publisher of The Parenting Group. “As Parenting continues to develop content inspired by real life and modern parenting, we're eager to share this series' portrayal of the hilarious realities of raising a family today.”

“We are thrilled to work with the Parenting Group and couldn't have asked for a better partner, said Joe Cerbo, Lords of the Playground Partner/Director of Development. “By bringing the Lords of the Playground web series to a new generation of parents, we have the unique opportunity to give advertisers and sponsors original, funny and shareable content they're simply not going to find elsewhere.”

Scheduled to premiere January 28, 2013 on Parenting.com, season one of the series is comprised of eleven total episodes which will be rolled out weekly; season 2 is scheduled to premiere later this spring. The ideal compliment to Parenting.com's “Dad” channel, significant promotion for the series will be given throughout the site and its social media extensions.

To read more about Mr. Kravits and Mr. Servitto, and to tune in to all-new episodes of Lords of the Playground beginning January 28, 2013, visit http://www.Parenting.com/LOTP.

About The Parenting Group (TPG)

TPG reaches over 15 million modern families every month through print, digital, and social media, as well as mobile platforms, custom content, and events. TPG's publications include Parenting, the definitive lifestyle voice of millennial families during the first years of a child's life; Parenting School Years, the only magazine specifically offering the latest news and trends affecting school-aged kids; Babytalk, for modern moms embracing new parenthood; Babytalk Pregnancy Planner, a twice-per-year digest that covers every aspect of pregnancy; and Conceive, a bi-annual guide for women trying to get pregnant. Parenting.com offers searchable, shareable content for the modern family with real-time access to the information they need now. TPG gathers custom insights from its Mom Testers panel, a nationally-representative online research network. Find us online at http://www.Parenting.com; on Twitter at @Parenting; on Pinterest at http://www.Pinterest.com/parenting and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/parenting. The Parenting Group is a division of Bonnier Corporation.

About the Lords of the Playground

Drawing from the real-life parenting experiences of its stars and co-creators, the Lords of the Playground are actors Jason Kravits (TV's The Practice, Smash; Broadway's “Relatively Speaking) and Matt Servitto (TV's The Sopranos, Banshee; The film "Going the Distance"). The series follows two dads staking their claim in the unfamiliar world of juice boxes and jungle gyms, swing-sets and sippy-cups—all the while trying to stay Dad to the Bone.

