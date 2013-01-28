Picaboo Yearbooks is the First Yearbook Provider to Offer Sorority and Fraternity Yearbooks

Picaboo Yearbooks is bringing its groundbreaking yearbook offering to sororities and fraternities – which are both non-traditional yearbook markets

Picaboo Yearbooks, a technology-led yearbook company that is on a mission to revolutionize how the world thinks about yearbooks, announced today that it's bringing its groundbreaking yearbook offering into the sorority and fraternity marketplace.

“This is a natural extension and a perfect fit for our personalized, professional and easy-to-create yearbooks,” commented Bryan Payne, the company's President. “The bonds that hold sorority sisters and fraternity brothers together are extremely strong, and endure well beyond graduation. Through our yearbooks, they can easily make yearbooks that capture memories for a lifetime, and highlight achievements and other milestones. And as an added benefit, the yearbook serves as a tool for recruitment, and strengthens alumni.

"This has been a market that has never before been offered high quality traditional yearbooks, due to the minimum order requirements imposed by traditional yearbook providers. With our easy to use web app, our no minimum order requirements, only 3 week turnaround and yearbooks starting as low at $8.49, it's an ideal fit for sororities and fraternities.”

Picaboo Yearbooks also continues to revolutionize the yearbook industry with its no-cost eYearbooks. There is no obligation to print, and there are no strings attached. Students who wish to have a yearbook printed can also order softcover or hardcover versions.

Payne further highlighted that his company's yearbooks are perfect fundraising vehicles for their philanthropic and charity commitments.

“Because our yearbooks are so affordable, many organizations are choosing to mark-up the base price, and sell them at a higher retail price – and donating the difference to the charities they support.”

Sororities and fraternities that wish to learn more about Picaboo Yearbooks can visit http://yearbooks.picaboo.com/ or email info (at) picabooyearbooks.com.

