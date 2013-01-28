AED.com Donates LifePak CR Plus AED to Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School

Upon receiving a donation request from Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, AED.com learned how this special school was the perfect candidate for an AED donation.

AED.com recently donated a Lifepak CR Plus AED to Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, a Catholic high school located in Takoma Park, Maryland. Their students work one day a week as part of a corporate work study program and, in doing so, earn about sixty percent of the cost of their education. As part of the Cristo Rey Network their school accepts only students from families who qualify below a certain income.

While this year's senior class is only their second graduating class, ninety percent of them have already been accepted to college and many of them plan to pursue careers in the healthcare field. As a senior elective course, many of the students chose to study anatomy and physiology where they learn about the cardiovascular and respiratory system, and thirty two of their seniors committed after-school time to become CPR certified.

Joan Keller, the biology and anatomy teacher at Don Bosco Cristo Rey sent the AED donation request to AED.com. "Our school serves students with financial needs to prepare for college. The students participate in a work study program through which they go to work once a week with companies that partner with us. This pays a large percentage of their tuition and gives the students real work experience. I try to incorporate my experience as a paramedic into our science classes so the students can apply what they are learning,” commented Keller.

She went on to explain how the students became certified in CPR. “Last year, Matt Strauss of EmergiLearn Solutions volunteered his time to offer a CPR class for our senior class. When he learned that our school did not have an AED and that money was a big factor for us he told us, about AED.com. The students and I submitted our school to win a free AED. Now, we will not only have CPR certified students but we have an AED available in our main office," said Keller.

"We felt that Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School was an excellent candidate, commented Justin Darby, Director of Marketing for AED.com. "The students at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School were very grateful for the AED donation and showed appreciation by sending a thank you video to AED.com." The video can be viewed here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujCPsi5V73w.

