Pets Beat Partners in the Battle for Women's Hearts

Survey conducted by Petplan pet insurance reveals that when it comes to Valentine's Day, ladies love pets the best; men prefer their significant others.

Who is your main squeeze this February 14? Depending on your gender, it might be your pet. According to an online survey conducted by No. 1-rated Petplan pet insurance of more than 4,300 American pet parents, 66% of women said they would rather receive Valentine's kisses from their four-legged friends than their two-legged sweethearts.

And that's not all. Petplan's survey reveals that 67% of female pet parents would end a relationship with a significant other if their partner clashed with their pet, and nearly 60% of women plan to spend more on their four-legged loves than their lovers this Valentine's Day. Move over diamonds – it looks like pets are a girl's best friend!

Men picked their partners over their pets in every category; nearly 60% said kisses would be sweeter from their significant other, and nearly 70% plan to spend the most money on their two-legged honeys this February 14. Less than half of the men surveyed said they would leave a partner who didn't connect with their pet.

Despite these differences, men and women agreed that their pets make a cute Cupid; 68% polled say their dogs and cats bring them and their significant others closer. And the overwhelming majority (81%) of pet parents plans to give their fur-kids a special gift for Valentine's Day. According to survey results:



54% of pets will get a new toy

44% will feast on a special Valentine food/treat

6% will sport a Valentine accessory or clothing

Other gifts pet parents plan to give include trips to doggie day camp, a comfy new bed and (our favorite) a fresh-ground lamb burger shaped like a heart.

Our pets may have won our affection, but what about our wallets? 74% of respondents plan to spend up to $25 on Valentine treats for their furry sweets. Men will spend about the same as women on pet gifts, even though 60% of women said they'll spoil their pets over their partners.

“When it comes to our pets, we wear our hearts on our sleeves,” says Natasha Ashton, co-Founder and co-CEO of Petplan. “The survey results reflect the love we have for our pets and the lengths we go to show them our thanks for the unconditional love they give us every day.”

