Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Share the Secrets of Their Success With Haute Living Magazine

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber talk with Haute Living San Francisco about life, love, and their new project with friend George Clooney.

Life is a beach for supermodel Cindy Crawford and her entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber. The super-couple sat down with Haute Living magazine to discuss the passion that has made them so successful.

Of their fourteen-year marriage; “Life is stressful and parenting is stressful, but we still make time for each other. We treat each other like friends and that's great...but I still like looking at him,” the model mom said happily. “That's not to be underrated.”

The duo is equally passionate about their respective business ventures. Gerber, the force behind hotspots like Whiskey Blue, is set to launch Casamigos tequila with his close friend, actor George Clooney. “We've been drinking Casamigos for the past four years. George Clooney and I both have homes in Cabo and the name of our company, loosely translated, means ‘House of Friends'.”

Despite their superstar friends and booming businesses, the couple remains grounded. “She's still a small town girl at heart. The most important thing to Cindy is her family and making sure that we're all happy,” Gerber said.

The full interview with can be read in the January/February 2013 San Francisco edition of Haute Living magazine, on newsstands now.

Also in this issue, we talk with San Francisco philanthropist and socialite Joy Venturini Bianchi and her charity, Helpers; check in with the co-founders of the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Classic; and follow a day in the life of Wente Vineyards' Karl Wente.

