Hidden Hearing Respond to Study that Links NSAID Drugs to Hearing Loss

Experts in private hearing healthcare, Hidden Hearing, have responded to a study that links the use of anti-inflammatory to hearing loss.

A new study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, has identified a link between the use of anti-inflammatory drugs and hearing loss in women.

It claims that a proposed mechanism in NSAIDs can reduce blood flow to the cochlea and cellular damage and cell death, therefore impairing hearing.

The study looked at 62, 261 women aged 31 to 48 who used aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen and followed them for fourteen years. 10,012 of the women reported hearing loss and compared to those who used ibuprofen less than once a week, those who used it 2-3 days a week had a 13% increased risk of hearing loss. For those who took the drug 4-5 days a week, this rose to 21% and for women that took it six or more days a week, there was a 24% increased chance.

However experts have said that it is not yet time for warnings and that the connection needs to be investigated as it is currently very weak.

A spokesperson for Hidden Hearing said:

“This research is very interesting as many people use anti-inflammatory drugs but it is worth noting that hearing loss can be caused by a number of different factors.”

