CiiNOW, Inc. Endorses Cloud Gaming Europe with Gold Sponsorship

Executive speakers, disruptive research findings, and Cloud Gaming technology to be showcased at industry conference.

CiiNOW, Inc., a leader in Cloud Gaming technology and branded gaming platforms, today announced their Gold-level sponsorship of the upcoming Cloud Gaming Europe conference, hosted by Video Games Intelligence (VGI) February 21-22, 2013 in London, UK. As a Gold Sponsor, CiiNOW's presence will be notable in the following ways:



CiiNOW's CEO and Co-Founder, Ron Haberman, Keynote Address: It's Not What You Think – Misconceptions and Realities of the Cloud Gaming Opportunity (Thursday, February 21, 11:15-11:45 a.m.)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368942.htm

CiiNOW's VP of Marketing and Publisher Relations, Chris Donahue, Panel: The Shift from Retail to the Cloud (Thursday, February 21, 4:15-5:15 p.m.)

“We first announced the availability of our hybrid-streaming technology at the 2012 Cloud Gaming West conference, and have been building momentum with service providers and game developers ever since,” said Ron Haberman, CEO of CiiNOW, Inc. “With so many of our current and soon-to-be announced partners located in Europe, this conference is an ideal venue for continuing to strengthen our alliances and solidify our position as the thought-leader on Cloud Gaming. We are excited about the announcements we have in queue for the conference, and are looking forward to a very productive show.”

According to Video Games Intelligence, Cloud Gaming Europe is the only conference that brings together all the major players to help build profitable partnerships and effective Cloud Gaming strategies including, industry visionaries, publishers, telecoms, and Cloud Gaming platforms such as CiiNOW.

About CiiNOW, Inc.

CiiNOW, Inc. leverages Cloud technology and innovation to deliver an instant, high quality gaming experience across all screened devices. The company's patent-pending hardware and server management technology are architected to maximize virtualized data center environments to deliver games through PCs and Macs, set-top boxes, Smart TVs, tablets, and mobile devices. The CiiNOW platform, named ‘Cumulus', moves beyond the world of software upgrades and hardware constraints, and enables service providers and game developers to capitalize on the lucrative gaming market as it transitions from physical media to pure digital distribution. CiiNOW, Inc. is funded by Alcatel-Lucent Ventures, Foundation Capital, and AMD Ventures, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.ciinow.com.