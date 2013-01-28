ñol

Nahai Insurance Services Offers Commercial Property Owners Cost-Saving Real Estate Insurance Tips & Education

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 3:11 PM | 2 min read

Commercial property owners looking to save on real estate insurance can turn to the brokers at Nahai Insurance Services.

Beverly Hills, California (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

Nahai Insurance Services, a full-service relationship-focused independent insurance brokerage and business consultancy, recognizes commercial property owners' need to find the most affordable, yet reliable real estate insurance available. In efforts to help property owners meet that need, the California-based brokerage is offering some tips and education to help them save on commercial property insurance.

Here's a glimpse of cost-saving tips Nahai Insurance Services is providing:

  •     Consider a higher deductible. For most real estate investors, having a higher deductible can create considerable savings on property insurance premiums. Before doing this, consider the level of risk properties are exposed to, such as location, i.e. proximity to crime-ridden areas, or likelihood of major natural disasters. If some properties are more risk-prone than others, consider adjusting the deductibles of each to a comfortable level. And always consult with an independent insurance agent to determine a property's risk level.
    • For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368918.htm

  •     Insure multiple properties with one company. Owning multiple properties, each with a separate insurance policy or carrier, is not only inconvenient but cost-prohibitive. Bundling those separate policies with one carrier can create savings, as there is usually a discount applied when bundling.

  •     Invest in premium-reducing improvements. Installing sprinkler and/or alarm systems in all commercial properties may seem like a hefty investment, but when considering the savings it could create in insurance premiums, and even in the safety of occupants, the cost is worthwhile.

    • Other premium-reducing improvements include: installing fire-resistant interior doors and upgrading plumbing, wiring, and HVAC systems. The construction of a building can also influence premiums. Buildings made out of brick, for example, can be less costly to insure because they are more fireproof.

    These are just a few of the cost-saving insurance tips and resources Nahai Insurance Services provides commercial property owners throughout California and other western states. For more information on the services the brokerage provides, call 888-468-7202 or visit http://www.nahai.com/.

    About Nahai Insurance Services

    Nahai Insurance Services was established in 1980 as a multi-faceted insurance brokerage, providing comprehensive services in addressing all needs of our individual and business clientele. The scope of our business extends to include risk management, financial consultation, and administrative services, in addition to the placement of risk on a nationwide basis. The firm has grown to become one of the largest brokerages in the region by consistently ranking among firms with the lowest client attrition rates in the industry – many of their original clients remain policyholders 30 years later.

