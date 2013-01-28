Nahai Insurance Services Offers Commercial Property Owners Cost-Saving Real Estate Insurance Tips & Education

Commercial property owners looking to save on real estate insurance can turn to the brokers at Nahai Insurance Services.
Nahai Insurance Services, a full-service relationship-focused independent insurance brokerage and business consultancy, recognizes commercial property owners' need to find the most affordable, yet reliable real estate insurance available. In efforts to help property owners meet that need, the California-based brokerage is offering some tips and education to help them save on commercial property insurance.
Here's a glimpse of cost-saving tips Nahai Insurance Services is providing:
Other premium-reducing improvements include: installing fire-resistant interior doors and upgrading plumbing, wiring, and HVAC systems. The construction of a building can also influence premiums. Buildings made out of brick, for example, can be less costly to insure because they are more fireproof.
These are just a few of the cost-saving insurance tips and resources Nahai Insurance Services provides commercial property owners throughout California and other western states. For more information on the services the brokerage provides, call 888-468-7202 or visit http://www.nahai.com/.
